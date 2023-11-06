Significant Improvement in Muscle Gain is Fueling the Demand for Egg Protein Market with a CAGR of 6.7% through by 2033 | FMI

Egg protein, popular in fitness and food industries, now finds applications in skincare, haircare, and animal feed. Egg protein is a multifunctional ingredient that is widely used in the food and beverage industry for its unique functional and nutritional properties.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The egg protein market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8,895.73 million in 2023. Whereas, in 2022 the market was valued to be US$ 8,381.07 million. By 2033, the market size is expected to be worth US$ 17,048.18 million.



Growing health and fitness trends drive market demand. Fitness enthusiasts are looking for foods that are abundant in nutrients but low in fat. Egg protein reaches the sweet spot, being high in protein but low in calories and fat. Furthermore, because of the health benefits it provides, egg protein is in high demand among sports nutrition makers.

Egg protein is also used in the production of bread, confectionery, and other related items. Egg protein is a thickening, binder, and foaming agent. Emulsifiers also contain egg protein. As a result, egg protein is a popular product among processed food manufacturers.

The application of egg protein in haircare and skincare products is rising. Egg protein is acknowledged to smoothen skin and better condition hair. Another industry where egg protein is being used is the animal feed industry. Egg protein is used to make livestock healthier and more robust.

“Producers in the market are experimenting with egg protein to widen the market scope. Manufacturers have started offering sugar-free and gluten-free versions of egg protein to make the product's consumer base more inclusive. Manufacturers are also experimenting with varied flavors in egg proteins. Thus, there is promise in developing new and exciting products in the egg protein market”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Egg Protein Market

Sports nutrition is the most popular application of egg protein. In 2023, sports nutrition is expected to hold 19.4% of the egg nutrition market share by end-use application.

The thickening function of egg protein is valuable for food manufacturers. In 2023, thickening is projected to contribute to 20.8% of the market share by function.

China is projected to show exceptional growth in the market. The Chinese market's CAGR is estimated to be 9.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Japan is another Asian country with significant growth potential. The market is tipped to progress at a CAGR of 8.4% in Japan over the forecast period.

Australia is emerging as a significant country in the market. The CAGR over the forecast period in Australia is pegged at 7.9%.





Competitive Landscape of the Egg Protein Market

Investment in research & development is a key strategy among industry players. The market is highly fragmented, with several options present for the consumers. However, established names that are giving unexpected results in the market include Cargill Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Bouwhuis Enthoven, and IGRECA.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Symrise acquired the Dutch brand Schaffelaarbos. Schaffelaarbos is known for its egg nutrition products targeted at pets.

In November 2021, investment into egg protein was made in Rwanda. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) procured the investment, and through it, the organization means to extract protein from eggs.

In October 2023, EVERY Co. and Grupo Nutresa collaborated to improve the organizations' protein production capabilities.





Key Companies in the Egg Protein Market

Cargill Inc.

Rose Acre Farms

Bouwhuis Enthoven

IGRECA

SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Interovo Egg Group BV

Dalian Hanovo Foods Co. Ltd

Kewpie Corporation

Rembrandt Enterprises

Wulro BV

Key Segments

By End Use:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Dairy & Desserts

Others

By Function:

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives/Antimicrobial

Emulsifying

Crystallization

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





