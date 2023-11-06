Flexjet Helicopter Service Available from Florida to The Bahamas including Tailored Landing Zones

Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 Super-Midsize Helicopters Can Fly from Miami to Bimini Islands of the Bahamas as Quickly as 25 Minutes Certification Received from the Bahamian Government in August Flexjet’s On-Demand Luxury Helicopter Service in Florida Is Available Year-Round

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, offers direct luxury helicopter service from Florida to The Bahamas, ahead of the 2023 private aviation peak travel season. It was a logical extension of the company’s year-round helicopter service in the Sunshine State.

Flexjet launched its helicopter division in 2022 with a fleet of Sikorsky S-76s – one of the most respected production helicopters, with a heritage of more than 40 years and 7.5 million hours of safe flight. Formed to complement private jet Owners with first and last mile transport, the fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters is also available for on-demand charter in the U.S. Northeast, Florida and the U.K.

“As people move their residences to Florida for the season, demand for our Florida helicopter service will increase including travel from Florida to The Bahamas. With our authorization in place, those trips to The Bahamas can happen in privacy, luxury and on their schedule,” said Eli Flint, president of Flexjet’s helicopter division. “We have already identified tailored landing zones in areas important to our customers.”

Flexjet was authorized to fly to the Bahamas and conducting proving runs in August, well ahead of the winter peak travel season which begins around Thanksgiving.

The utility of helicopters enables direct travel to many of The Bahamas’ islands and cays. The proven Sikorsky S-76 platform is ideal for over-water flights, with twin engine, high cruise speed, long-range capability. This nimble and substantial aircraft gets passengers much closer – and in some cases exactly – to their remote destination. Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 can fly from Miami, Florida to the Bimini islands of the Bahamas in approximately 25 minutes, or from Palm Beach, Fla. to Baker’s Bay, home to an exclusive Bahamian members-only residential community, in about 1 hour 20 minutes.

Regional Precision from a Global Leader

While other providers may offer access to helicopters via arrangements with third-party operators, Flexjet’s owned and operated super-midsize helicopter fleet mirror an all-encompassing approach to safety and the refined Red Label™ by Flexjet cabin experience for which the company’s jet aircraft are renowned.

With seating for up to eight passengers, Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 has a maximum travel range of 2 hours 30 minutes with reserves and 38 cubic feet of baggage capacity.

Furthermore, Flexjet private helicopters feature multiple redundancy safety measures. They are always flown by two highly experienced, certified pilots, who conduct a thorough checklist of safety measures. Pilots and our expert operations team utilize Baldwin Safety Management Systems (SMS), weather monitoring, preflight risk assessment programs, hazard-reporting systems, and customized landing zone surveys. The design features and operation of this helicopter include multiple safety redundancies including dual autopilot systems, two engines, four-blade main rotor system and emergency floatation gear built into the aircraft.

Flint added, “Now that our clientele has grown accustomed to accessing off-airport destinations, they expect it wherever the helicopter can take them – and now that includes from Florida to the Bahamas and Florida Keys.”

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

