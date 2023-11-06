Questex's Spatec 2024 Heads to Historic Desert Resort

Event takes place at the Wigwam September 15-18, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex announces Spatec North America, the spa industry’s leading one-to-one event, will take place September 15-18, 2024 at the Wigwam in Phoenix, AZ. The event brings together North America's most prestigious owners and operators of major resort, hotel, destination and day spas, and design & management companies to meet with leading global suppliers, for two and half days of networking, relationship building and education, in a turnkey intimate format that has brought visitors back year after year.



“This is the best event I've ever been to,” said Joanne Kellis, R2 Technologies. “I like the size; its manageable. The quality of the buyers, the organization, and the hospitality… its unmatched.”

The bespoke Spatec concept incorporates a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, optional morning exercise, two evening receptions, team building activities, engaging educational presentations, and multiple meals, all with the intent of bringing buyers and suppliers together for business development and relationship building.

The Wigwam is a historic and charming old-world style resort that seamlessly blends its rich history with modern amenities. The allure of bygone eras still lingers within its walls, yet one finds all the luxurious comforts of the present day.

“We are excited to bring Spatec to the newly renovated Wigwam for a unique experience,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Beauty & Spa Group. “The venue is an ideal setting to reconnect with old friends or forge new business relationships in its relaxed and inviting spaces.”

Learn more about Spatec North America at spatecna.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. Click here for supplier inquiries.

