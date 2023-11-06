UPDATE: ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY - TOLEDO POLICE DEPARTMENT

November 6, 2023

Toledo, Iowa - UPDATE: Please cancel the endangered person advisory...The children have been safely located.

November 5, 2023 - This is an endangered person advisory on behalf of the Toledo Police Department.

An endangered person advisory is being issued for 9-year-old Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and his 8-year-old sister, Ashley Hernandez-Alvarado. Billy and Ashley were reported missing on the evening of November 5, 2023. They are believed to be with their mother, 33-year-old Ciria Alvarado-Argueta, and 28-year-old Alexis Alvarez-Gomez in either a gray 2014 Nissan Quest (Iowa license plate NVB078) or a white 2022 Kia Sorento (Iowa license plate LLS086). Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers Billy and Ashley to be endangered.

Billy is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses.

Ashley is a female, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses. She sometimes goes by “Nicole”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Billy or Ashley is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications Center at 641-484-3760 extension 1.