Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

READOUT
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON
NOVEMBER 5, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza and made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced. Secretary Blinken and President Abbas discussed efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible. Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States remains committed to advancing equal measures of dignity and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike. The Secretary also expressed the commitment of the United States to working toward the realization of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 5 November, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. Secretary of State

