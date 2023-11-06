Submit Release
Washington State Public Works Board opens application cycle for $15.8 million in broadband funding

Grants and low-interest loans available for broadband construction projects

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Public Works Board today opened applications for broadband funding, offering $15.8 million in grants and low-interest loans for broadband construction projects. Projects in distressed counties are eligible for 30% grant and 70% loan funding, until funds are exhausted.

Local governments, tribes, nonprofit organizations, cooperative associations, multiparty entities, limited liability corporations (LLC), and incorporated businesses or partnerships are eligible to apply. The Board may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process.

Approximately $15.8 million is available for broadband construction projects. The pre-application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 4, 2024. A 30-day objection period will follow, and final applications are due at 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2024. Awards are expected in May 2024.

VIRTUAL APPLICATION WORKSHOPS

The Public Works Board encourages potential applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for Nov. 16, 2023 and Feb. 15, 2024. No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application.

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Complete details this funding opportunity, including links to the ZoomGrants online application, are available on the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage.

