Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,033 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2023

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,033 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Boone County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 12 new business registrations, a 1.84% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Calhoun, Mercer, Mason and Jackson Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Boone County - 1.84% growth. Calhoun County - 1.71% growth. Mercer County - 1.55% growth. Mason County - 1.55% growth. Jackson County - 1.54% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in October include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Harrison.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 133 new registrations. Monongalia County - 81 new registrations. Berkeley County - 75 new registrations. Jefferson County - 57 new registrations. Harrison County - 55 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,948 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023. Taylor County led all 55 counties with a 20.21% growth rate during the one-year timespan. ​To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

​​​​

S OLO is the name we've given to our artificial intelligence-supported virtual assistant designed to provide current, accurate, and applicable information to assist entrepreneurs, business owners, and customers ​of the WV Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division. Assistance and guidance are now available at whatever time is most convenient for the user.

S OLO , short for Single Online Location, is an online complement to our WV One Stop Business Center initiative. S OLO works with our WV One Stop Business Portal to combine online registration services with an interactive virtual assistant to help you navigate the process step-by-step. With 24/7 access, our online business services allow entrepreneurs to work on their own time from the comfort of their own homes.