Carlyle Cain of SetFree Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlyle Cain, the principal of SetFree Consulting, a distinguished business consulting and coaching firm, is the focal point of Close Up Radio's latest feature. Cain, also the author of Quick and Effective Business Breakthroughs, shares his remarkable journey through business hardships and personal health challenges, which ultimately led to his triumphant comeback and an enriched life. The story sheds light on Carlyle Cain, his business endeavors, and a heartfelt tribute to those unwavering supporters who stood by his side.

Carlyle Cain reflects on his lifelong commitment to serving others, extending his dedication beyond his church and into the realm of business consulting. Established in 2017, SetFree Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of business advisory services designed to assist organizations in achieving their objectives, regardless of the nature of their goals, whether it involves project-specific initiatives or a complete transformation of a company's operational approach.

Cain elucidates his book, Quick and Effective Business Breakthroughs, emphasizing the principles he employs in his consultancy work. He underscores the potential for significant results through minor adjustments in business operations. Carlyle explains that by implementing modest modifications in twelve distinct facets of a business, each yielding a 2.5% improvement, a company can effectively double its profits without causing disruption or incurring substantial costs.

Despite enjoying considerable success, Carlyle Cain's journey has been marked by significant adversity. Some liken his story to the biblical narrative of Job, yet Cain perceives it differently, emphasizing that contentment is a state of mind rather than a reflection of external circumstances.

Recalling his upbringing in family-owned businesses, Cain attributes his success to a combination of his skills and divine intervention, enabling him to amass considerable assets. However, a sudden diagnosis of lung cancer and a subsequent downturn in the real estate development and construction sector resulted in the loss of his assets and a ten-year journey to rebuild his business and credit rating.

Carlyle Cain's profound sense of family commitment and concern for his loved ones during this challenging period reinforced the bonds within his family. He acknowledges the role of adversity in fostering stronger relationships, especially with his wife of 43 years, who played a pivotal role in maintaining family stability.

Reflecting on changing relationships during times of financial turmoil, Carlyle Cain acknowledges the value of authentic connections. He emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with individuals who stand by regardless of circumstances. Michael LaManna, his business partner, embodies this principle, exemplifying a mutually supportive partnership focused on helping each other, assisting others, and contributing to the success of businesses.

Michael LaManna, the founder of Precision180, operates an independent business consulting practice. He shares his mission to help dedicated business owners expand their client base, increase sales, and enhance revenue and profitability.

While Precision180 and Set Free Consulting are distinct entities, they maintain a symbiotic partnership, frequently collaborating to leverage their unique strengths. Carlyle Cain underscores the hands-on approach both firms provide, facilitating a deeper understanding of business objectives among clients and employees.

Michael LaManna, an author in his own right with the book Turn Your Business into a High Performing Machine, examines individual business mindsets and strategies for achieving personal and professional goals.

Carlyle Cain leaves audiences with a valuable insight: "Don't worry about being right, worry about getting it right." He encourages a focus on gathering information and using it effectively to achieve success.

