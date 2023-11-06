Vograce Debuts New Customized Merchandise for Music Fans to Wear and Trade
Choice of personalized designs for fans who follow favorite bands to trade and collect at concert eventsHANG ZHOU, CHINA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vograce, the leading producer of promotional acrylic items, today announced its new arrivals for November along with a 26% discount for its Vograce VIPs. Vograce products are of the highest quality and are popular with people who want their custom designs and printed logos on promotional products.
Vograce supplies unique, client-designed, custom fan stickers, key chains, pins, temporary tattoos, bobblehead figures, glow-in-the-dark items, tarot cards, luggage tags, posters and many more.
“Most products can be ordered in small or large orders,” said a spokesperson for Vograce. “You can download your art work and follow the instructions. Choose your favorite materials, sizes and matching accessories. Lots of music fans who regularly attend festivals and concerts design items every year and trade their friendship stickers and keychains. Vograce is the most popular promotional sticker producer and offers items for loyal fans of every type of music.”
Sharing promotional items is part of the festival culture. Music fans follow bands and share the joy of their music. Their concert experience is enhanced by trading celebratory items with fellow fans.
Music lovers follow bands and share stickers and fun items at their favorite concerts, which include bands such as Dead and Company, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Strings, Stella Blue, Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers, Goose, Taylor Swift, Joe Russo and Pfish.
They visit festivals like Coachella, Dead Ahead, Lollapalooza, The New Orleans Jazz Festival, Skull & Roses, The Newport Jazz Festival and PITS. Designing custom items and trading them is a way that loyal fans show their love and appreciation for the music and fellow fans. The most popular items include things that people can wear, trade or display.
Fans love seeing their personal designs on key chains, magnets, buttons, car stickers, badges, bracelets or items that can hang from car windows or walls. Vograce also offers a professional digital photo shoot service for business owners who plan on selling their custom-designed items.
The spokesperson explained, “after you add the product to your cart, you'll be shown your discounted rate. The more you order, the larger your discount. We also offer fully transparent acrylic charms that are always a great hit at festivals.”
