Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice at Cardozo Law Asks NY Governor Kathy Hochul to Sign Wrongful Convictions Act
The Law expands legal recourse for those wrongfully convicted including the right to counsel and the ability to challenge flawed scientific evidence
We urge Governor Hochul to sign S.7548 to establish an incredible legacy in New York to ensure justice by creating comprehensive mechanisms for innocent people to challenge their wrongful convictions.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice at Cardozo Law has asked New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Challenging Wrongful Convictions Act.
The law (S.7548) was passed by both houses of the New York State legislature. If signed, it will expand legal recourse for those wrongfully convicted in New York including the right to counsel, the ability to challenge flawed or outdated scientific evidence, gives innocent people who pleaded guilty the right to apply for post conviction review, and the right to post conviction discovery.
In a letter to New York Governor Hochul, Josh Dubin, executive director of The Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice at Cardozo Law (PCLJ), said, "We recognize your great capacity for compassion and for granting clemency to our client Bruce Bryan. S.7548 is consistent with your commitment to justice, truth, and humanity. By signing this bill, we believe that you will safeguard public safety, preserve the integrity of science, and bring innocent people home in New York State."
Sarah Chu, director of policy and reform, said, "By signing, Governor Hochul would put New York on the leading edge as the eighth state in the nation to pass a change in science mechanism. Change in science mechanisms recognize that science is a dynamic and ever evolving process. This component of S.7548 would offer innocent people and the courts a mechanism to consider advancements in research that change our understanding of evidence that was used in the past or when forensic experts withdraw their past opinions. To prepare lawyers to respond to complex forensic science issues, PCLJ hosts the Freedom Clinic which trains law students in the proper use of scientific evidence, focuses on how its misuse contributed to wrongful convictions, and integrates this knowledge into real casework."
Derrick Hamilton, an exoneree and deputy director of PCLJ, whose case was a model for establishing the right to actual innocence claims in New York State, said, "This is a public safety issue: for every innocent man or woman who has been wrongfully convicted, the true perpetrator has remained in our communities. This law would provide legal counsel for those with credible claims of innocence and enable those wrongfully convicted who were left no choice but to plead guilty the opportunity to reopen their cases. We ask the Governor to make history by passing the Challenging Wrongful Convictions Act."
The letter continues, "When innocent people are convicted of crimes they did not commit, the person who committed the crime remains free, jeopardizing public safety. In New York, the seven people identified by DNA evidence who actually committed the crimes for which innocent people were wrongfully convicted went on to commit 11 additional crimes, including three rapes, six murders and two other violent crimes. Of the nation’s 375 DNA exonerations, actual assailants were identified in 165 cases. Those perpetrators went on to be convicted of 154 additional violent crimes, including 83 sexual assaults, 36 murders, and 35 other violent crimes while the innocent sat behind bars for their earlier offenses.
"We urge you to sign S.7548 to establish an incredible legacy in New York to ensure justice by creating comprehensive and clear mechanisms for innocent people to challenge their wrongful convictions and preserve public safety."
