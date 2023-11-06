Industrial Humidifier Market Size Worth USD 4.2 billion by 2031, to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% | Report by TMR

Industrial humidification systems are becoming increasingly important in many industrial processes due to their ability to improve air quality and reduce the risk of static electricity.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial humidifier market stood at US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 4.2 billion in 2031. The global industrial humidifier market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2031.

Industrial humidifiers are especially beneficial for factories and manufacturing plants. Vendors in the global industrial humidifier business are investing in R&D activities to expand their product portfolio. They are also allocating resources toward designing more efficient and cost-effective products to increase their industrial humidifier market share.

Industrial humidifier is a device used to control the humidity in a room. It helps to keep the air moist and comfortable, which is beneficial for both people and machines. It is often used in various industry settings such as factories and warehouses. It also helps to maintain a constant temperature in the environment, thereby reducing the risk of corrosion and other damage caused by extreme temperatures.

Industrial air humidifiers are an essential part of any industrial production process as they help maintain optimal conditions for production and product quality. They also aid in controlling dust and allergens in the air. Humidifiers play an important role in promoting employee safety and comfort. Industrial air humidifiers help clean and reduce the risk of respiratory issues.

Humidifiers aid in preserving delicate equipment as they help extend their shelf-life. Additionally, humidifiers help to reduce static electricity in the air, which can be a hazard when working with electronics. They also aid in keeping the air moist, which can help reduce the risk of airborne viruses and bacteria and reduce the impact of allergens on people who suffer from allergies. Humidifiers can also aid in mitigating the drying effect of air conditioning and central heating systems, which makes the air more comfortable.

Food & beverage, textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and other end-use industries need precise levels of humidity for proper functioning. Industrial humidifiers help to maintain the desired humidity levels, which, in turn, aids in preserving product quality. Thus, expansion in end-use industries is propelling the industrial humidifier market statistics.

Industrial Humidifier Market: Key Players

Dristeem introduced the Adiatec industrial ultrasonic humidifier, which uses high-frequency oscillating piezoelectric transducers to agitate the water, causing it to develop into very small droplets of mist.

CAREL announced the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Klingenburg GmbH and Klingenburg International Sp. Z.o.o., leading producers of a wide range of products used mainly for heat recovery in ventilation and humidification systems, adiabatic cooling, and air purification.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Humidifier Market

The UCAN Company

Spirax Sarco Limited

Neptronic

Condair Group

Dristeem

Munters

HygroMatik GmbH

Armstrong International Inc.

NORTEK GLOBAL HVAC

Carel Industries S.P.A.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global industrial humidifier market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.2 billion until 2031.

Global industrial humidifier market from 2023 to 2031 is 5.7%

The global industrial humidifier market is valued at US$ 2.62 billion in 2023.

The global industrial humidifier market stood at US$ 2.4 billion in 2022.

Industrial Humidifier Market: Growth Drivers

Industrial humidifiers help manufacture more efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions in food & beverage and packaging sectors. These packaging solutions aid in improving the shelf-life of foods, thereby reducing waste.

Moreover, humidification helps prevent static electricity, which can cause product contamination. Humidification also aids in maintaining product consistency as it prevents changes in physical characteristics due to moisture loss or gain, thereby ensuring optimal conditions for storage and handling.

Industrial humidifiers are known for their energy efficiency. They use high-frequency vibration to create a fine mist of water droplets. Ultrasonic humidifiers are gaining traction as businesses and industries prioritize energy-efficient solutions to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Ultrasonic industrial humidifiers are versatile and suitable for various applications across industries. They are used in various sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, textiles, data centers, and pharmaceuticals. The broad range of applications is contributing to their widespread adoption. This, in turn, is projected to spur the industrial humidifier market growth in the next few years.

Industrial Humidifier Market: Regional Landscape

According to the latest industrial humidifier market forecast, Europe is expected to hold largest share from 2023 to 2031. Increase in number of industrial projects and rise in awareness about the importance of humidity control in these settings are augmenting market dynamics in the region.

The development of advanced technologies in Asia Pacific for humidity control is expected to drive market progress in the near future. This is especially true for countries with hot and humid climates, such as India and China, where industrial humidifiers are becoming increasingly popular.

Industrial Humidifier Market: Segmentation

Product Type Steam Humidifier Evaporative Humidifier Ultrasonic Humidifier Others

End-use Industry Packaging Agriculture Food & Beverage Textiles Automotive Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Others

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



