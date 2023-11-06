Renaissance Tattoo Removal Debuts as Fort Worth's Premier Laser Tattoo Removal Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, get ready to say goodbye to your unwanted ink! Renaissance Tattoo Removal , a new addition to the vibrant tattoo scene, is proud to announce its innovative laser tattoo removal services featuring the Astanza Duality, all set to be offered within the esteemed walls of Dark Age Tattoo Studio .



Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Renaissance Tattoo Removal is your go-to destination for safe, effective, and cutting-edge laser tattoo removal services. Their commitment to providing the best possible experience for their clientele, combined with state-of-the-art technology featuring the Astanza Duality laser, is already garnering attention from the local community.

The Astanza Duality laser, meticulously designed for precision and safety, is the cornerstone of their services. This Q-switched Nd:YAG laser effectively targets a wide spectrum of tattoo colors, offering options for partial fading, selective, or complete removal. The laser combines an ultrashort pulse duration with substantial pulse energy, resulting in efficient ink fragmentation and accelerated fading, making it the perfect choice for all your tattoo removal needs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open Renaissance Tattoo Removal and offer laser tattoo removal services to our community,” said Blake Burum at Renaissance Tattoo Removal. “This service is truly going to change lives and we look forward to being a valuable part of Fort Worth's tattoo removal journey.”

Whether you're seeking partial fading for a cover-up, selective removal, or complete eradication, their team of experienced professionals is ready to assist you. To celebrate their grand opening, Renaissance Tattoo Removal is offering affordable pricing options, with exclusive packaged discounts for their clients.

About Renaissance Tattoo Removal

Don't let an unwanted tattoo hold you back any longer. Renaissance Tattoo Removal at Dark Age Tattoo Studio is ready to assist you in achieving your desired tattoo removal outcomes. They offer laser education for clients as well as customized treatment plans based on each individual’s desired results. Book your free consultation today and embark on your tattoo removal journey with the experts at Renaissance.

For more information, visit their website at www.renaissancetattooremoval.com or contact them at (682) 499-5734 to schedule your complimentary consultation. Follow Renaissance Tattoo Removal on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and promotions.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity , Duality , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPro YELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience , which consists of our 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and unique Business Builder System. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business strategies. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading aesthetic industry organizations, including Aesthetic Everything and MyFaceMyBody. Astanza is also certified as a Great Place to Work ™, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.