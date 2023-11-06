Witness the World's First Smart Store at 'VenHub NEXT Webinar' Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. PST: the Autonomous Retail Revolution Has Started!

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- In the heart of innovation, where dreams take flight and the impossible becomes possible, VenHub, a proud division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., invites you to join the "VenHub NEXT Webinar" and be part of a moment in history. VenHub is not just unveiling a new product; VenHub is unveiling the future.



"Today, as we stand on the verge of a new retail era, we invite you to join us on a journey," begins Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. "Just a few weeks ago, the world got a sneak peek at our grand opening event, and it was nothing short of magical. Attendees were not just impressed; the VenHub Smart Store spellbound them. We committed to the world a promise of a Smart Store Alpha model by 2024. But here we are, ahead of schedule, because, at VenHub, we don't wait for the future; we create it. This unstoppable spirit, this pursuit of the extraordinary, is woven into our DNA. Today is just the beginning for VenHub's Smart Store, and words cannot capture the depth of our excitement for what's on the horizon."

The world has noted that VenHub is the global leader in Autonomous Stores. The overwhelming outpouring of affection, support and orders around the globe only reinforces VenHub's drive to push boundaries, redefine what's achievable, and craft experiences that touch the soul.

VenHub NEXT Webinar will start at 4 p.m. PST on Nov. 13, 2023. Attendees will witness the live demonstration and have an opportunity to place orders and see VenHub Smart Robots "Barb" and "Peter" prepare and deliver orders. The engaging event will provide the opportunity for an in-depth discussion followed by a Q&A with VenHub's CEO and COO to discuss VenHub Smart Store, the Alpha version, business updates, and the NEXT milestones of VenHub. Please visit https://app.livestorm.co/venhub/venhub-webinar1 or www.VenHub.com to reserve your spot and witness history.

