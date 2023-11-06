Camposol Holding PLC’s Invitation to the Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its financial results of the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, at 9:00 am Peru Time (ET).

In connection with this release, Jose Antonio Gomez-Bazan, CEO, and Jossue Yesquen, IRO, will host a conference call presentation and Q&A session.

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a1b085c31ef4382ae2ef25d7158bb19

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3dghwa6v/

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until November 29, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. Our operations span across Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, a corporate office in Costa Rica, and trusted relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes, and mandarins, among others.

CAMPOSOL is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others, as well as compliance with the legislation of the country of destination. CAMPOSOL is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

