The Week Ahead 06 – 12 November 2023

Plenary



EU summit debate. On Wednesday afternoon, MEPs will discuss the outcomes of the 26-27 October EU summit. In a separate debate on Thursday morning, plenary will also assess the results of the EU-US meeting held on 20 October in Washington.

Euro 7/Reducing road transport emissions. Parliament will adopt its position on new rules to lower pollutant emissions and set battery durability requirements for passenger cars, vans, buses and trucks. There will be a press conference with the lead MEP after the votes at 13.30. (Thursday)

EU sanctions on Russia. Following a debate during the last plenary session, MEPs will vote on a resolution on the effectiveness of EU sanctions against Russia and preventing their circumvention by Moscow(Thursday).

New EU revenue. In a debate on Wednesday and a vote on Thursday, MEPs are set to pave the way to the introduction of the next generation of EU “own resources”, which will come from the Emission Trading System, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, and from additional taxes on corporate profits. The introduction of new own resources was agreed in a legally binding roadmap in 2020.

Data Act. MEPs will take a final vote on the Data Act, which aims to boost innovation by removing barriers that obstruct consumer and business access to data. The legislation establishes rules governing the sharing of data generated by connected products or related services (e.g. the Internet of Things, industrial machinery) and will allow users to access the data they generate. (Thursday)

Cate Blanchett/Refugees. On Wednesday afternoon, Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR – the UN refugee agency, will address MEPs.



Committees



Parenthood certificate. The Legal Affairs Committee will adopt its position on proposed measures to ensure parenthood, as established in one EU country, is recognised across the EU, so that children maintain their rights across borders. It would also introduce an EU parenthood certificate (Tuesday).

COP28. The Environment committee will adopt its priorities for the upcoming 2023 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. The conference will be the first one to take stock of the progress achieved since the Paris Agreement, the so-called “Global Stocktake” (Tuesday).

European Youth Hearing. As a follow up to this year European Youth Event (EYE2023), young people will present and discuss with MEPs their most voted ideas in a public hearing. EP President Metsola will open the event (Tuesday).



President’s diary. EP President Roberta Metsola will deliver a keynote speech at the EU Ambassadors´ Conference, on Monday. The President will meet Malta’s President George Vella on Tuesday and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Cate Blanchett on Wednesday. On Thursday, President Metsola will be in Berlin where she will meet the Bundestag’s President Bärbel Bas and deliver the “State of Europe 2023” speech at the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

