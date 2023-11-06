Forward look: 6 – 19 November 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 9 November 2023

The Council will discuss the proposed reform of the economic governance framework. Ministers will adopt implementing decisions approving modified recovery and resilience plans, submitted by some member states. Ministers will discuss the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the European Semester.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget), 10 November 2023

The Council will meet to prepare the second meeting of the Conciliation Committee, with the aim of reaching an agreement with the European Parliament on the EU’s annual budget for 2024.

The Council will start at 09:30 in public deliberation and prepare the meeting of the Conciliation Committee. The meeting of the Conciliation Committee with the European Parliament will start at 11.00.

This year, the conciliation procedure takes place from 24 October till 13 November.

Foreign Affairs Council, 13 November 2023

The Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the situation in Israel and the region, and the foreign policy dimension of economic security.

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), 14 November 2023

The defence configuration of the Foreign Affairs Council will be informed about current affairs and discuss EU support to Ukraine.

General Affairs Council, 15 November 2023

Ministers will exchange views on European electoral law, the future of Europe and the Commission’s work programme for 2024. They will also start preparations for the December European Council and take stock of developments concerning the Article 7 procedures, the EU-UK relations, and the request by Spain regarding Catalan, Basque and Galician.

Other events