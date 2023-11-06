Tilt Sensors Market Growth to Hit 6% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global tilt sensors market share worth $402.94 million by 2028, at a growing CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “Tilt Sensors Market Size and Forecast (2021–2028), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Material (Metal and Non-Metal), Technology (Force Balance, MEMS, and Fluid Filled), and Industry (Mining & Construction, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others)”the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $268.72 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $402.94 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the global tilt sensors market is driven by rise in demand for tilt sensors based on mems technology and upsurge in demand for construction equipment. However, rising demand in automotive & transportation segment is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global Tilt Sensors Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 268.72 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 402.94 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Material, Technology, Industry, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Growing Adoption of Tilt Sensors in Industrial Application to Drive Global Tilt Sensors Market Growth from 2021 to 2028:

Industrial robots are used in a variety of industries today, including semiconductors and autos, as well as plastics processing and metal forging. Almost any repetitive task, especially one that is risky or difficult for humans, is ideal for a robot. The use of robots in the manufacturing industry is particularly beneficial. Robots have traditionally been utilized in high-volume activities, but as technology progresses and the cost of industrial robots decreases, more options and opportunities for medium- and small-scale operations are becoming available. industrial robots, when combined with other technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIoT) or 3D printing robots, can deliver improved product quality and more precise and reliable procedures. Reduced cycle durations and real-time monitoring to better preventative maintenance procedures are other added benefits. An industrial robot accelerates the pace of manufacturing operations by running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Breaks and shift changes are unnecessary for robots. Robots' speed and dependability help to cut cycle time and increase throughput.

When robots perform repetitive jobs, workers are less likely to be injured, which is especially important when production takes place in harsh environments. Supervisors can also monitor the procedure from afar, either online or from a remote location. Having a person oversee many production tasks is frequently more expensive than using a robot. workers' talents and knowledge can then be applied to other sectors of the organization, such as engineering, programming, and maintenance. In robotics, a tilt sensor is used to measure tilt angle with a ground plane reference. sensors of this type are utilized in industries, service robots, and other domains like as cellphones, gaming, and planes. Even if a robot moves on its legs or wheels, the inclination must be measured numerous times per second in order for the robot to retain its position.

South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the key countries in the Middle East and Africa region. Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, and Kuwait are among the major contributors to the GDP of the region. These countries have a large clientele for high-tech consumer electronics, including smart wearable, smartphones, portable computers, and washing machines. The high demand for consumer electronics drives the demand for tilt sensors across the region. During Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) in 2019, Calidus, an Emirati company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based aerospace and defense company GDC Middle East for exporting new B-250 light attack aircraft to other nations in the region. This boosts the requirement for the tilt sensors required in aircraft. The Middle East region witnesses the presence of a robust healthcare sector, along with the high adoption of advanced surgical equipment and diagnostic tools. Tilt sensors are able to adjust a patient’s body angle precisely to the required alignment to speed up the rehabilitation time and the healing.

Additionally, Industrial application of hybrid propulsion in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, human-machine interface (HMI), and artificial intelligence (AI), among other technological advancements, is expected to drive the demand for respective tilt sensors across the region. In the aspect of the drone’s configuration, the position angle of the tilt sensor is utilized for measuring the balance of space attitude. In 2019, Benban Solar Park was connected to Egypt’s National Grid, and currently, the solar plant generates 930GWh a year that is enough for powering 420,000 households, which is the equivalent to avoidance of 423,000 tons of CO2 emissions.





The MEA tilt sensor market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain. Due to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and parts has been disturbed. The demand for sensor systems and sensors declined since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the MEA countries. This resulted in a loss of businesses among the sensor systems and sensor manufacturers delivering their products to various industries in the region. Many countries with higher manufacturing units, such as Turkey, Israel, and South Africa, witnessed critical scenarios in procuring various electronics and semiconductor products, including sensors, which showcased a decline in the MEA tilt sensor market growth in the region.





Global Tilt Sensor Market: Consumer Electronics Overview

Tilt sensors are used in a variety of ways in consumer electronic items such as handheld computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. A tilt sensor determines the device's angular position for the auto-rotate function to work on smartphones. Radio receivers, mp3 players, video recorders, camcorders, personal computers, video game consoles, and automobile electronics are all examples of consumer electronic products. Most consumer electronic products have a sensor component. A sensor could be a single component, a module, active, passive, a wired or wireless input switch. Sensors are widely used for monitoring, measuring, and data logging in consumer electronics.





Global Tilt Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH; elobau GmbH & Co. KG.; MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; Positek; Welan Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Sensata Technologies, Inc.; Geosense; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Shanghai Zhichuan Electronic Tech CO., Ltd; and TE Connectivity Corporation are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global tilt sensor market and its ecosystem.





Recent Developments:

In 2021: Sensata Technologies, a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that provide customers with insight, announced that it has completed the $400 million acquisition of Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Xirgo"), a leading telematics and data insight provider.

In 2021: MEMSIC, the world's top MEMS product business, recently unveiled its new Ultra-Low Power Hall Switch Sensors, which are well-suited for a variety of industries, including consumer, industrial, and IoT, and have already been embraced by key tier one clients around the world.

In 2021: The 424S angle sensor from elobau was available from September 2021. This means that manufacturers of mobile machines can now use an angle sensor with a combined output signal.





