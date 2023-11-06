Nexcella Presents NXC-201 Data at 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in 63 Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients

95% overall response rate observed in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients not previously treated with BCMA-targeted therapy

98% overall response rate observed in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients without extra-medullary disease

Updated results will be communicated at the presentation time December 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that updated NXC-201 relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma clinical data has been selected for presentation at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, California, December 9-12, 2023.

“75% of patients on multiple myeloma CAR-T waiting lists at U.S. hospitals do not receive the CAR-T therapy. As CAR-Ts are expected to be approved for earlier lines of treatment, we believe demand is likely to increase,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, Executive Chairman of Nexcella. “We are working tirelessly to make NXC-201 an option for these patients waiting for multiple myeloma CAR-Ts.”

“Today, only 5% of U.S. hospitals offer multiple myeloma CAR-Ts due to toxicities,” said Gabriel Morris, President of Nexcella. “Our N-GENIUS technology platform, which we believe overcomes neurotoxicity, aims to allow the remaining 95% of U.S. hospitals, including community hospitals, to offer our CAR-T NXC-201.”

ASH Presentation Details (NXC-201 Multiple Myeloma):

Event 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, San Diego, CA Title “Safety and Efficacy of a Locally Produced Novel Anti-BCMA Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CART) (HBI0101) for the Treatment of Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma” Presentation

Date/Time (Pacific Time) Publication #4852

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster III

Session Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presentation Time: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About NXC-201

NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101) is a BCMA-targeted investigational chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy that is being studied in a comprehensive clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

About NEXICART-1

NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) is an ongoing Phase 1b/2a, open-label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101), in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

The primary objective of the Phase 1b portion of the study was to characterize the safety and confirm the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and Phase 2 dose of NXC-201. The Phase 2 portion of the study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma according to the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) Uniform Response Criteria and in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis according to consensus recommendations.

The Phase 1b portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial has been successful in determining the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 800 million CAR+T cells. Nexcella plans to submit an IND application to the FDA for a Phase 1b/2 of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis in order to expand the ongoing clinical trial to the U.S. The expected primary endpoint for the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is overall response rate and duration of response. Nexcella plans to submit data to the FDA in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma once 100 patients are treated with NXC-201. The expected primary endpoint for NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is overall response rate. Nexcella plans to submit data to the FDA in relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis once 30-40 patients are treated with NXC-201.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (“MM”) is an incurable blood cancer of plasma cells that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excessive proliferation of these cells. Despite initial remission, unfortunately, most patients are likely to relapse. There are 35,730 patients in the United States diagnosed with MM each year. Prognosis for patients who do not respond to or relapse after treatment with standard therapies, including protease inhibitors and immunomodulatory agents remains poor. The $13.9 billion Multiple Myeloma market in 2017 is expected to reach $28.7 billion in 2027 according to Wilcock, et al. Nature Reviews.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc. is a Los Angeles, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, has produced 100% and 95% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of July 17, 2023 across 72 patients. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results, continuing development of our product candidates, including development timelines, timing of FDA submissions and expected endpoints, long-term visions and strategies, evaluations and judgements and beliefs regarding potential efficacy and safety of our product candidates, future clinical development of our product candidates, including any implication that results or observations in initial data, data observed to date, or earlier clinical trials will be representative of results or observations in later data or clinical trials, the expected timing of such results and the potential market size and benefits for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Immix Biopharma’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contacts:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact

irteam@nexcella.com