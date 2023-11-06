Virtual launch of the ILO report “Public employment services and active labour market policies for transitions: Responses to mega trends and crises.”



The ILO has recently published its first global report on public employment services (PES) and active labour market policies (ALMPs). It explores their role in mitigating the labour market disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 crisis and potential future crises. Additionally, it investigates the adaptive measures and innovative strategies these institutions have employed to navigate the evolving world of work during the past two decades.

Its main findings will be presented at an online launch event organised by the ILO, with the participation of the World Employment Confederation (WEC), the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES) and the World Bank (WB). The event will be held in English.

The report can be accessed in this link.



Agenda

Opening remarks: Sangheon Lee, Director, Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, ILO.

15:10–15:30 Presentation of the main findings of the report: TBD, ILO

15:30–16:00 Discussion of the report main findings:



TBD, World Association of Public Employment Services

TBD, World Bank

Michael Freytag, Public Affairs Manager, World Employment Confederation

Q&A

16:20–16:30 Concluding remarks: Dorothea Schmidt-Klau, Chief, Employment, Labour Market Policies and Youth Branch, ILO

Moderator: TBD



