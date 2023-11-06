Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,825 in the last 365 days.

Virtual launch of the ILO report “Public employment services and active labour market policies for transitions: Responses to mega trends and crises.”


© ILO

The ILO has recently published its first global report on public employment services (PES) and active labour market policies (ALMPs). It explores their role in mitigating the labour market disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 crisis and potential future crises. Additionally, it investigates the adaptive measures and innovative strategies these institutions have employed to navigate the evolving world of work during the past two decades.

Its main findings will be presented at an online launch event organised by the ILO, with the participation of the World Employment Confederation (WEC), the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES) and the World Bank (WB). The event will be held in English.

The report can be accessed in this link.

Agenda

15:00–15:10    Opening remarks: Sangheon Lee, Director, Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, ILO.

15:10–15:30    Presentation of the main findings of the report: TBD, ILO

15:30–16:00    Discussion of the report main findings:

  • TBD, World Association of Public Employment Services
  • TBD, World Bank
  • Michael Freytag, Public Affairs Manager, World Employment Confederation
16:00–16:20    Q&A

16:20–16:30    Concluding remarks: Dorothea Schmidt-Klau, Chief, Employment, Labour Market Policies and Youth Branch, ILO

Moderator: TBD

Registration

The event will be hosted in the Zoom platform. Register now

You just read:

Virtual launch of the ILO report “Public employment services and active labour market policies for transitions: Responses to mega trends and crises.”

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more