Seabird Technologies Partners with Seabed 2030 to Promote Ocean Sustainability

London, 6 November 2023 – The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and Seabird Technologies have announced a new partnership that will see the two parties work together to advance the collective understanding of the ocean and support ocean science solutions to ensure the sustainability of the maritime sector.

Seabird Technologies is a visionary start-up at the forefront of sustainable maritime innovation driving the development and adoption of electric foiling vessels. Through their exclusive partnership with the E1 World Championship, Seabird has developed the world’s first electric foiling race boat, and in doing so a platform to develop sustainable technology.

Seabird’s racing inspired technology portfolio is now being leveraged to develop boats for the leisure and commercial sectors, leading the way in terms of sustainability, performance and design. Seabird aims to drive unprecedented environmental impact at scale through its sustainable and responsible products, and through partnerships with ocean conservation organisations.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), with the aim of inspiring the complete mapping of the world’s entire ocean by 2030. GEBCO is a joint programme of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

Seabed 2030 is a flagship programme of the Ocean Decade, and seeks to mobilise the global community in pursuit of creating the definitive map of the ocean floor by the end of the decade.

This partnership between Seabed 2030 and Seabird Technologies brings together their collective vision to transform the maritime industry.

“A complete map of the seabed is essential if we are to ensure the sustainable management and use of the ocean,” commented Seabed 2030 Project Director Jamie McMichael Phillips. “Seabird Technologies’ overarching commitment to promoting the sustainability of the maritime industry strongly supports our mission, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them on board as an official partner.”

Nathan Baker, Seabird Technologies CTO, said: “This partnership will revolutionise the way we interact with the ocean and pave the way for a greener, more responsible maritime future.

“At Seabird Technologies we’re always looking for ways in which we can have a positive impact and do more. Seabed 2030’s mission is an important one - which is why we’re planning to ensure our next generation of boats will be ready-equipped with the equipment needed to collect valuable data that will help fill the gaps in our knowledge.”

The first ever E1 World Championship will take place in February 2024 and will showcase the Racebird – the world’s first all-electric race boat, capable of reaching speeds up to 50 knots. For the first season a total of seven teams have already been announced, which are sponsored by high-profile individuals, including Tom Brady, Steve Aoki, Didier Drogba and Rafael Nadal among others.

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and GEBCO. The Seabed 2030 Project, launched at the United Nations Ocean Conference in 2017 by Chairman Sasakawa of The Nippon Foundation, coordinates and oversees the sourcing and compilation of bathymetric data from different parts of the world’s ocean through its five centres into the freely-available GEBCO Grid. Four Regional Centres cover the Southern Ocean, the Arctic and North Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and the South and West Pacific Ocean. These feed data products into the Global Data Centre. The IHO Data Center for Digital Bathymetry (DCDB) serves as the long-term archive for Seabed 2030.

Seabird Technologies is a pioneering start-up dedicated to developing sustainable and innovative solutions for the marine industry. With a focus on reducing environmental impact, Seabird Technologies designs and manufactures cutting-edge electric foiling boats to accelerate the decarbonisation of the wider maritime sector.

