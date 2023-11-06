The 'Year of The Woman' is Dead

New report from She Should Run outlines what the new normal requires

Washington, DC, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year out from the 2024 election, a new report released today from She Should Run warns of the stalled progress in reaching equal representation for women in elected office. The State of Women: 2023 Multiplier Report and Roadmap outlines the urgent shift that is needed to see more women running in 2024 and beyond.

The comprehensive report draws insights from extensive data gathered from a wide-ranging network of women nationwide. Utilizing data collected from She Should Run participants and research collected between 2020 and 2023, the organization found that most women—across demographics and ideologies—need multiple points and types of encouragement over several years in order to consider running for office.

“The women running today did not wake up yesterday or even last year and decide they were going to run for office,” said She Should Run Founder and CEO, Erin Loos Cutraro. “2018’s ‘Year of the Woman’ was an anomaly. We haven’t seen that type of momentum for women’s representation since. To see more women running in the next election and beyond, we need to engage in the long-game work of planting seeds to inspire women now, to push them to consider putting themselves on the ballot in the future.”

Most of the women who are on the ballot in 2024 were inspired to run for office years ago. To see more women running in the future, the report calls on the U.S. to ditch traditional recruitment models and gatekeeper rhetoric that think only wealthy people, political insiders, and those who have been plotting a run since first grade have what it takes to lead.

The State of Women: 2023 Multiplier Report and Roadmap outlines the critical need to meet women where they really are, in communities and workplaces across our nation, and the four steps we must take to see more women running in future elections.

Make it obvious and commonplace: Persistently deliver our message to women with vast leadership potential who are overlooked in traditional political recruitment. Make it easy and approachable: Dismantle perceptions around what it takes to become an elected official by offering honest resources and simple steps that allow a woman to dip her toe in the water. Make it relatable and compelling: Provide a wide range of resources that adapt to the interests and needs of women, focusing on their leadership development rather than candidate training. Make it inspiring and infectious: Mobilize passionate leaders to multiply the number of women considering elected office through honest, open connections.

In the last two years alone, She Should Run has generated nearly 5 million moments of inspiration for women to consider elected leadership through media, partnerships, and social reach, motivating 128,016 women to take a simple, low-commitment first step to explore their curiosity around a run for office through its resources and curricula. Despite these achievements, the momentum needed for equal representation continues. She Should Run will leverage insights from the report to encourage and empower more women to explore their leadership potential and intends to continue their efforts until our government fully reflects the people it serves.

Read the full report and learn more about how to become a multiplier for women’s representation .

About She Should Run

She Should Run is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit working to drastically increase the number of women from all walks of life considering elected office.Our programs mobilize women from all walks of life to awaken to the power of their leadership potential. Learn more at sheshouldrun.org.

