IntelGenx Announces Co-development and Commercialization of Cannabinoid-Infused VersaFilm® Products with Tilray

IntelGenx to Manufacture and Supply Three New Filmstrip Products: CBD20, THC10, and THC10:CBD10

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that it and Tilray Brands Inc. (“Tilray”) have entered into a further amendment (the “Second Amendment”) to their November 2018 license, development and supply agreement for the co-development and commercialization of cannabinoid-infused VersaFilm® products, settling IntelGenx’s arbitration claim against Tilray.

Pursuant to the Second Amendment, IntelGenx has received an initial purchase order from Tilray for three SKUs (CBD20, THC10, THC10:CBD 10), with each SKU totalling 130,000 filmstrips. The Second Amendment also allows for IntelGenx’s co-development and commercialization of CBD (pursuant to a previous amendment), THC, and combination THC:CBD products with additional partners. The Second Agreement removes any royalties paid to or from Tilray.

“This partnership and settlement represent a significant milestone in building our relations with Tilray, and we are excited to begin this new chapter of the companies making innovative cannabinoid-infused oral thin film products available to consumers,” said Dwight Gorham, IntelGenx’s CEO.

