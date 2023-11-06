Avertix to Participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum

EATONTOWN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), a company focused on improving long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients who have survived one or more heart attacks, today announced that Tim Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Tom, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the BTIG Digital Health Forum on November 20, 2023.



Avertix management will engage in a fireside chat on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Management will also engage in 1x1 meetings, which may be requested through BTIG.

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

