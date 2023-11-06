Quisitive Recognized as Board International’s Solution Partner of the Year

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider and Payments Solutions Provider, today announced that it was named the 2023 Solution Partner of the Year by Board International (“Board”) at the Board Americas Partner Summit. The Company was recognized among a field of Board partner organizations for its outstanding channel marketing collaboration and introduction of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Trial Balance Extractor solution to Board.



The award was announced at the Board Americas Partner Summit 2023 in San Jose, California. The summit gathered prominent Board partners from across North and South America to feature vision-casting keynotes, unveil new product announcements, host engaging solution sessions, and facilitate networking opportunities. Quisitive’s Industry Solutions leader Syed Fahad was featured as a panelist at the event in a session titled ‘The Evolution of EPM, AI and Finance.’

The award represents Quisitive’s commitment to its long-term partnership with Board. Quisitive has been a premier Board partner for over ten years, and in 2023, Quisitive introduced Board to Dynamics 365 Trial Balance Extractor, a solution that bridges the gap between the general ledger data captured in Dynamics 365 and Board’s intelligent planning platform. This integration helps enhance the financial planning and analysis (“FP&A”) capabilities of enterprises that leverage and rely on Microsoft ERP technologies. Additionally, the Company has collaborated on channel marketing initiatives aimed at driving sales growth and expanding market reach.

“Quisitive’s recognition as the Solution Partner of the Year is well deserved with their ongoing commitment to Board and Microsoft, driving innovation in financial and operational excellence with Microsoft Dynamics 365 applications. Their new trial balance extractor solution is an industry game-changer for effortless data extraction into Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform. We are thrilled to honor Quisitive with this special award,” said Board Americas Vice President of Channel and Alliances Christopher Wheeler.

Quisitive Executive Vice President of Go-To-Market Lane Sorgen added: “Quisitive is pleased to be recognized by Board for our powerful partnership. We continue to look for opportunities to leverage our deep Microsoft, ERP, and FP&A skill sets to collaborate with partners and deliver fantastic value to joint customers.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About Board International

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes. Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

