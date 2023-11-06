Diaccurate Announces the Appointment of Scott Filosi as CEO and Corporate Name Change to Evexta Bio

Diaccurate Announces the Appointment of Scott Filosi as EVEXTA BIOCEO and Corporate Name Change to Evexta Bio

Scott Filosi brings more than 30 years of experience in market access and commercialization of innovative medicines at a global level.

New name reflects the company's focus on its innovative portfolio of drug candidates that push the boundaries of precision oncology.

Paris, France, November 6, 2023 - Diaccurate SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapeutics in oncology, - announces the appointment of Scott Filosi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 6, 2023. The company changes name to Evexta Bio, effective immediately.

Dominique Bridon, former CEO, is appointed Chief Scientific Officer, and will remain as an executive and Board Member.

Scott is an experienced executive leader with an outstanding track record in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector and as CEO. Scott brings more than 30 years of experience where he has put on the market more than 20 innovative medicines. Scott served as CEO of Luzsana Bio and Mirror Bio where he helped to advance key clinical programs, raise capital and advance strategic imperatives. Prior to his CEO roles, Scott was successively global Senior Vice President Market Access and Pricing and Chief Commercial Officer US for Merck KGaA successfully launching multiple oncology assets and indications. He brings diverse experience in sales, marketing, market access, pricing, operations and business development with organizations including UCB, J&J and Boehringer-Ingelheim.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of company name to Evexta Bio. designed to better represent the company’s ability to advance rupitasertib through Phase 2/3 development, and to collaborate with partners for further development and commercialization.

Along with the new name, the Company has adopted a new logo and is refreshing its corporate website to reflect the company’s strategy moving forward. Visit https://www.evextabio.com to learn more.

Alain Chevallier, Chairman of the Board of Evexta Bio, commented: “The Board of Directors warmly welcomes Scott as the new CEO of Evexta Bio. Given his extensive international management experience in bringing successfully oncology drugs on the market, Scott is uniquely qualified to lead Evexta Bio's strategic development. He brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and network to lead Evexta Bio into this new stage. I warmly thank Dominique for leading, during his tenure as CEO the shift of the company from a preclinical start-up to a late clinical stage biotech. I am pleased that he will continue to bring its tremendous scientific expertise to Evexta Bio as Chief Scientific Officer.”

Scott Filosi, new CEO and Board Member of Evexta Bio, added: "I am thrilled to join Evexta Bio and its impressive team in a leadership position to advance its development strategy, and in particular, its clinical programs, both alone and in partnerships. I would like to thank Dominique for his dedication and look forward to building together on his achievements.”

Dominique Bridon, PhD, CSO of Evexta Bio, said: “I am delighted to have Scott as the new CEO of Evexta Bio. With his impressive track record in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, I believe Scott is the right person to lead the company through this important phase of development and partnering. I look forward to continuing to provide my scientific support to Evexta Bio.”

About Evexta Bio (https://www.evextabio.com)

Evexta Bio, formerly Diaccurate, is a biopharmaceutical company exploring the new frontiers of oncology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to save lives. Now in the clinic, the French biotech is currently developing two proprietary therapeutic assets with novel mechanisms of action across several indications:

Rupitasertib, formerly DIACC3010, an optimized S6K inhibitor with efficient AKT1/AKT3 control of feed-back loop. The oral anti-tumor agent is expected to enter phase 2/3 clinical trial in refractory ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

EVX020, formerly DIACC2020, an antibody-drug conjugate program using a sole-in-class KIF20A kinesin inhibitor as payload in hematological and solid tumors.

Founded by Truffle Capital, Evexta Bio has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany). The company is supported by seasoned management team, board of directors and medical advisory board.

Contacts

ATCG PARTNERS

Marie Puvieux

+33 (0)9 52 78 85 08

presse@atcg-partners.com

