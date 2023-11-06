OrthoPediatrics Corp. Enters Distribution Agreement with Ora Medical

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today the Company has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Ora Medical, based in Montreal, to sell Ora Medical’s gait trainer, The Levity, a device designed for children with walking difficulties.



The Levity supports a child with an innovative partial weight bearing mechanism. This allows the child to interact with the world using their arms, unlocking tons of possibilities. Its unique design allows each child to receive a personalized treatment. The Levity comes with versatile features to meet a wide range of needs: body weight support, harness, speed and direction of the device are adjustable, and its foldable design offers ease of transportation. The Levity fits most children between the ages of 3 and 12.

The Levity supports a child at the waist, allowing a one-of-a-kind hands-free experience that reinforces muscles that matter the most for optimal walking rehabilitation. This opens an entirely new experience for children and therapists, as the latter can now fully focus on patient engagement.

Joe Hauser, President of Trauma and Deformity Correction at OrthoPediatrics, added, “Our new partnership with the team at Ora Medical is an exciting step in our non-surgical business. By partnering with great organizations with world-class technology, we can help more children with orthopedic conditions around the world. The Levity gait trainer will be a great addition to our mobility solutions portfolio in the Specialty Bracing brand.”

Sarah Lambert, CEO and Cofounder of Ora Medical, expressed, “As we begin to expand beyond Canadian borders, our partnership with OrthoPediatrics is perfectly timed. Their established market presence and expertise will facilitate the distribution of our device, furthering our mission to improve the mobility of children globally.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 53 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406