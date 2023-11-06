Hub Security Forecasts Over $10 Million in New Contracts in 2024 from a Key Contract with Top US Enterprise AI Firm in Groundbreaking Big4 Project

Tel Aviv, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB Security" or the "Company"), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent for a financing and services agreement and strategic collaboration agreement with Blackswan Technologies, a top-tier enterprise AI company based in the United States. This strategic alliance heralds the commencement of a project in partnership with one of the Big4 Professional Services firms and their esteemed end customer, a globally renowned major banking group. The two companies are exploring the possibility of a potential merger.

Renowned for its cutting-edge AI applications, the collaborating Blackswan Technologies delivers a robust suite of cognitive computing capabilities that empower financial institutions and data-driven organizations. With a proven track record of providing comprehensive solutions to some of the world's largest Professional Services Integrators and financial institutions, including major banks, this supplier stands at the forefront of technological innovation. [

This collaboration, emphasizing digital transformation, is bolstered by Hub Security's expertise in cyber protection. Together, the two companies aim to revolutionize the banking sector across various regulatory domains. The primary objectives include streamlining operations, reducing ownership costs, and eliminating the need for data lakes and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes. Hub Security's cutting-edge solutions will provide an additional layer of protection to critical processes, ensuring the security of the customer's most valuable assets. The collaboration will integrate Hub Security's protection of critical processes and its “Crown Jewels” asset protection.

"Importantly, the collaboration's scope extends beyond a single client, offering the potential for expansion and engagement of additional customers, including governments and large enterprises," said Uzi Moskowitz, CEO of Hub Security. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and reinforces our position as a leader in the confidential computing landscape."

"Blackswan Technologies welcomes this engagement and looks forward to fortifying and strengthening our data fabric with additional cybersecurity best-of-class capabilities to better serve our customers," said Udi Nessimyan, CEO of Blackswan Technologies.

The business model supporting this initiative offers clients wide flexibility, ranging from base license agreements to a revenue-sharing model based on usage. This adaptability ensures that the collaboration can cater to the specific needs of clients, providing tailored solutions that address their unique challenges and requirements.

The initial contract would require Hub Security to provide $3.5 million in financing and is anticipated to make a substantial contribution of over $10 million to Hub Security's revenue in the fiscal year 2024, with expectations of further growth in the subsequent years.

Hub Security is eager about the myriad opportunities and possibilities this strategic collaboration entails, anticipating a positive impact on the financial industry as a whole. This partnership underscores innovation, security, and efficiency as its fundamental building blocks.

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB Security") was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

About Blackswan Technologies:

BlackSwan Technologies is reinventing enterprise software through Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise – a fusion of data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies that provides unparalleled business value. Blackswan Technologies offers multi-tier enterprise products that create the foundation for composable businesses, equipping enterprises with real-time adaptability and resilience for lasting market leadership. Customers rapidly can apply these products to a single challenge, then incrementally expand adoption across the enterprise, while interoperating with existing IT assets. BlackSwan Technologies is generating billions of dollars in economic value for renowned global brands, through accelerated innovation and operational efficiency. We partner with leading consultancies, ISVs, and MSPs to serve the aspirations of corporations, public sector entities, and innovative startups alike. The private company maintains gravity centers in the UK, Europe, Israel, the US, and Sri Lanka.

