Belite Bio Presents Results from a 24-month, Phase 2 Study of Tinlarebant in Childhood-onset Stargardt Disease at the AAO Annual Meeting

Full enrollment of a two-year global Phase 3 study of Tinlarebant in childhood-onset STGD1 (the “DRAGON” study) is complete

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, presented final data from a 24-month, Phase 2 study of Tinlarebant in adolescent STGD1 (“LBS-008-CT02”) at the American Association of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting.

“Tinlarebant’s final Phase 2 results represent a significant milestone for Belite Bio and provide additional foundational support for the work being conducted across our trials,” said Dr. Tom Lin, Chairman and CEO of Belite Bio. “The final Phase 2 data continue to demonstrate Tinlarebant’s safety profile and show a sustained lower DDAF lesion growth compared to ProgStar participants over the two-year treatment period. We hope to see similar data in the ongoing Phase 3 DRAGON study, further supporting Tinlarebant as a promising oral treatment for STGD1 patients.”

Professor John Grigg, the study’s Principal Investigator and Head Specialty of Ophthalmology at the University of Sydney and Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network at Westmead and Sydney Eye Hospital, presented the final study data. “We are very encouraged by the promising 24-month treatment final results from this Phase 2 study. The natural progression of childhood-onset STGD1 is characterized by a rapid visual decline and fast disease progression leading to permanent visual loss at a very young age. We are pleased that the Phase 2 final data continued to demonstrate the slowing of disease progression in the study cohort and stabilization of several structural and functional parameters, including stabilization of visual acuity.”

A total of 12 adolescent STGD1 subjects aged 12-18 years completed 24 months of treatment in the Phase 2 study of Tinlarebant.

Key study findings:

Tinlarebant was safe and well-tolerated with no withdrawals due to adverse events.

Retinal imaging showed that 5 of 12 subjects remained free of atrophic retinal lesions (referred to as definitely decreased autofluorescence or DDAF) after 24 months of Tinlarebant treatment.

Visual acuity was stabilized in majority of subjects during the study with a mean loss of five letters following 24 months of treatment (a loss of <10 letters is not considered clinically significant).

A copy of the presentation slides is available here (LINK).









*Only 50 patients from ProgStar Cohort (aged ≤18) were included in the analysis due to one subject having ungradable screening FAF data.

About the DRAGON Study

The 2-year, Phase 3 study (DRAGON) is a Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of TinlaRebant in the Treatment of StArGardt Disease in AdOlesceNt Subjects. This study has completed recruitment (104 subjects) and one-year interim data are expected during mid to late 2024. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05244304?term=belite+bio&draw=2&rank=1).

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in STGD1 and also contribute to disease progression in GA, or advanced Dry AMD. Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, Tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Fast Track Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the U.S., and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of STGD1.

Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

STGD1 is the most common inherited retinal dystrophy (causing blurring or loss of central vision) in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1.

Importantly, STGD1 and GA, or advanced Dry AMD, share a similar pathophysiology, which is characterized by the excessive accumulation of bisretinoids, retinal cell death, and progressive loss of vision. Vision loss occurs slowly, despite peripheral expansion of “dead retina,” until the disease reaches the center of the eye (the macula). Therefore, Belite Bio intends to evaluate safety and efficacy of Tinlarebant in GA patients in a 2-year Phase 3 study (PHOENIX).

GA in advanced Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)

Dry AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in older adults. Geographic Atrophy, or GA, is the advanced stage of Dry AMD. Currently, there are no FDA approved orally administered treatments for GA and no FDA approved therapies for the other stages of Dry AMD other than GA. There are an estimated 20 million AMD patients in the U.S. and over 196 million patients worldwide with an estimated global direct healthcare cost of US$255 billion.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as STGD1 and GA in advanced Dry AMD, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

