Sodium Propionate Market is Growing at 7.8% CAGR to Surpass US$ 108.3 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

High Demand for Sodium Propionate from Baking Industry Driving Market Growth

Rockville , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Sodium Propionate Market is valued at US$ 51.1 million in 2023 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033. Sodium propionate, which is commonly used as a food preservative, is expected to continue experiencing high demand in the near future.

This demand is predicted to be mainly driven by the baking industry within the food sector. However, the market can be affected in the short term due to the need to comply with stringent food safety and labeling regulations.

Key Segments of Sodium Propionate Industry Research Report

By End Use By Region Food Bakery Products Breads & Buns Cakes & Pies Pastries & Donuts Tortillas Others

Cheese & Cheese Products Blue Cheese Firm & Hard Cheese Processed & American Style Cheese Soft & Semi-soft Cheese Others

Meat & Meat Products

Cured Meat

Dried Meat

Fresh Processed Meat Products

Raw Fermented Sausages

Raw Cooked & Pre-cooked Products

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agrochemicals North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



Rising consumer preference for healthier and more natural products will have an impact on the long-term demand for sodium propionate. In response to these changing preferences, manufacturers will actively seek out substitutes that align with these consumer inclinations. Additionally, advancements in scientific research will lead to the development of new preservatives or innovations in food safety technologies, which will positively influence the growth of the sodium propionate market in the long run.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sodium propionate market expanded at a CAGR of 7.3% and reached a valuation of US$ 47.3 million in 2022.

The market is valued at US$ 51.1 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Sodium propionate use in the food industry is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market in the United States is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 41.5 million by the end of 2033.

“Ever-rising need for food safety and preservation techniques set to push consumption of sodium propionate over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Leading manufacturers of sodium propionate are implementing various strategies to gain an edge over their rivals. One such strategy involves differentiating their sodium propionate offerings by introducing unique features and formulations that appeal to customers. At the same time, these companies are expanding into new geographical regions and targeting untapped market segments to broaden their customer base and increase sales. Additionally, they are actively forming strategic alliances or acquiring other businesses to enhance their product portfolio, expand their market presence, and gain access to innovative technologies and distribution channels.

In 2023, Macco Organiques introduced a new line of sodium propionate products specifically designed for use in organic food items. This strategic move directly addresses the growing demand for organic food products and allows Macco Organiques to establish a stronger presence in this rapidly expanding market.

Introduction of this innovative product line serves as a compelling example of how companies are creatively expanding their product offerings to meet the changing demands of the market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 108.3 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 62 Figures



By the end of 2022, the North American market had reached a valuation of US$ 21.3 million, securing a leading position in the global market.

Historically, North America has been a pivotal player in this market, with the United States and Canada standing out as significant contributors. These nations possess well-established food industries, characterized by a robust presence of sodium propionate manufacturers and suppliers. Within the region, the market for processed and convenience foods has experienced substantial growth, with sodium propionate widely employed in these products to extend shelf life and maintain product freshness.

North America is further distinguished by its stringent food safety regulations, which mandate the use of safe and effective preservatives like sodium propionate. This regulatory framework drives the demand for sodium propionate, ensuring its enduring significance.

Growing consumer awareness of food safety has led to increased scrutiny of ingredient labels. While there is a rising preference for clean-label products, sodium propionate retains its essential role in specific applications where the preservation of product shelf life is imperative.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium propionate market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on end use (food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, agrochemicals, others) and key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

