Aclarion Expands Immediate Nociscan Access Into New York City With Tenth Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor Addition Roger Hartl, MD

Dr. Hartl is the Hansen-MacDonald Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Spinal Surgery at the Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center in New York, and the co-director of New York-Presbyterian Och Spine.

Dr. Hartl becomes Aclarion’s 2nd KOL to get access to an MRI center authorized to perform Nociscans, adding NYC to Denver as the second active KOL site.

Aclarion will report on Nociscan volumes to date before the end of the year and add this key metric to quarterly reporting beginning in 2024.

BROOMFIELD, CO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Roger Hartl, M.D., Hansen-MacDonald Professor of Neurological Surgery and Director of Spinal Surgery at the Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center in New York, as well as the co-director of New York-Presbyterian Och Spine, will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL) nationally.

Dr. Hartl's practice emphasizes an interdisciplinary approach to disease processes, and he works very closely with other specialists to personalize patient treatments. “My clinical interest focuses on simple and complex spine surgery for degenerative conditions, as well as biological approaches for disc repair and regeneration,” said Dr. Hartl. “Aclarion’s technology is addressing a major gap in current diagnostics for discogenic low back pain. I expect Nociscan will provide valuable, objective information to our interdisciplinary approach for treating degenerative disc disease. Additionally, I believe Nociscan will be equally valuable in our efforts to better understand less invasive surgical and biological treatment strategies for degenerative diseases of the spine.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

“Dr. Hartl is a world-renowned neurosurgeon who continues to further advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of low back pain,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “With immediate access to a Nociscan activated MRI on New York City’s Park Avenue, Dr. Hartl has already used Nociscan and will continue to gain clinical insights into his patients’ conditions well into the future.”

Over the past 18 months, Aclarion has built a leading consortium of 10 KOL surgeons. Dr. Hartl represents the 10th and final KOL addition to Aclarion’s panel. The Company is now in the critical stage of activating MRIs for each of its KOLs so they can begin using the technology, tracking clinical results, and advocating for payer coverage decisions to expand access to Nociscan to all patients. The Company will announce additional MRI activations for the remaining KOLs as they become available and will begin to report on scan volumes as Nociscan use grows with these MRI activations.

For information about Nociscan use in New York City, please contact Aclarion at info@aclarion.com .

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

