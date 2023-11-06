Avalyn Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments, including Dr. Craig Conoscenti as SVP, Clinical Development, and Jim Bishop as SVP, Business Operations

Bolstered clinical operations and medical affairs teams as Avalyn prepares to advance its inhaled candidates for pulmonary fibrosis into later stage clinical trials

SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of targeted inhalation therapies for life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced four leadership appointments across the organization, including lung disease drug development expert Craig Conoscenti, M.D., FCCP, ATSF, who will serve as senior vice president, clinical development. Dr. Conoscenti brings expertise in both clinical academic practice and pharmaceutical clinical development in the pulmonary field, joining Avalyn from Boehringer Ingelheim where he most recently served as executive director and therapeutic area head, interstitial lung disease clinical development and medical affairs. Avalyn also announced today the appointments of Jim Bishop to senior vice president, business operations; Allison Trucillo, M.D., to vice president, medical affairs; and Rebecca Boone to vice president, clinical operations.

“We are thrilled to expand our leadership team with these key appointments as we continue to strategically scale our organization and prepare for advanced clinical development of our lead programs, AP01 and AP02, for pulmonary fibrosis,” said Lyn Baranowski, CEO of Avalyn. “Craig adds to Avalyn’s clinical development capabilities with a strong track record in the development and launch of multiple products and indications in the respiratory and ILD space, as we work to bring forward new treatments for life-threatening pulmonary diseases. We are also delighted to welcome Jim, Allison and Rebecca to Avalyn, who each bring with them crucial expertise in respiratory drug development to steer our business operations, medical affairs and clinical operations functions as we prepare for key clinical and business milestones this year and beyond.”

Prior to Avalyn, Dr. Conoscenti served for 21 years at Boehringer Ingelheim, holding roles of increasing responsibility within interstitial lung disease (ILD) clinical research. He was a key contributor to the development and launch of oral nintedanib for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), scleroderma associated ILD and the other progressive fibrosing ILDs. Prior to that, Dr. Conoscenti held various titles including senior pulmonary and critical care medicine consultant for over 17 years at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, CT. Dr. Conoscenti earned a Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Physiology from Fordham University. He completed his residency at Hackensack University Medical Center where he additionally served one year as Chief Medical Resident. Following this, he completed his Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship at Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Conoscenti is a Fellow of the American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians and the European Respiratory Society. He received the Norman S. Brady Fellowship where he served sabbatical time at the Brompton Chest Hospital in London.

“I felt compelled to join the Avalyn team to develop new and important treatments on behalf of people living with pulmonary fibrosis, many of whom I have had the honor of treating in clinical practice or serving throughout my time working in clinical development in rare ILDs,” said Dr. Conoscenti. “Avalyn’s approach to delivering proven treatments directly to the lungs has shown clinical evidence of efficacy and improved tolerability, and I am dedicated to moving these programs forward with the rest of the experienced team. As I join Avalyn the same week as the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Summit, where the company will be presenting data from its clinical programs in pulmonary fibrosis, I look forward to connecting with the PF community.”

Jim Bishop joined Avalyn in October 2023 as senior vice president, business operations, and he is responsible for corporate strategy and overseeing multiple functions across the organization. Prior to joining Avalyn, Mr. Bishop served as senior vice president, business operations at Enzyvant Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. Before the company’s merger with Enzyvant, Mr. Bishop held various roles with increasing responsibility at Altavant Sciences, including senior vice president, business operations; vice president, strategic development and business operations; and chief of staff. Earlier, Mr. Bishop served in business development, operations and project management roles at multiple biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Roivant Sciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cabernet Pharmaceuticals and Oxygen Biotherapeutics. He began his career as a scientist at GlaxoSmithKline. Mr. Bishop earned an MBA from Meredith College and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Pennsylvania State University.

Allison Trucillo, M.D., joined Avalyn in October 2023 as vice president, medical affairs, and she is responsible for developing and executing the company’s medical affairs strategy. Dr. Trucillo has spent the past two decades in the biopharmaceutical industry across big pharma, biotech, medical devices and diagnostics, including time spent in the respiratory therapeutic area at Insmed. Dr. Trucillo earned a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Texas at Austin.

Rebecca Boone joined Avalyn in October 2023 as vice president, clinical operations, and she is responsible for overseeing the company’s planned clinical studies. Prior to joining Avalyn, Ms. Boone led her own consulting company where she provided clinical operations and contract services to a range of companies. Previously, she worked at several biopharmaceutical companies in clinical operations leadership roles, including in the respiratory therapeutic area working on Serevent, Flovent, Advair and, most recently, Breo for COPD. She obtained a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication to the site of disease. Avalyn’s pipeline is led by AP01, an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, which has been assessed in 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety over existing therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com.

