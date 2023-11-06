eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2023 Stifel Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion and host 1x1 meetings at the 2023 Stifel Healthcare Conference taking place November 14-15, 2023 in New York, NY.

Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of eFFECTOR, will participate in a fireside chat discussion of the Company’s clinical development pipeline and corporate strategy to be held on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:40 PM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the Company’s website with a replay available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.effector.com.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT-mTOR and RAS-MEK-ERK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of a network of functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E.

         
Contacts:        
         
Investors:         Media:
Christopher M. Calabrese
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com 		   Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-283-2856
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com 		   Mike Tattory
Account Supervisor
LifeSci Communications
609-802-6265
mtattory@lifescicomms.com


