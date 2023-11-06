Anavex Life Sciences Appoints Senior VP of Regulatory Affairs

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of David Goldberger, RPh, MLS as Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Goldberger brings over 40 years of pharmacy practice and pharmaceutical industry experience and has most recently been with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Research and Development (Otsuka) as Vice President Global Regulatory Affairs, U.S. and Europe. Mr. Goldberger will succeed retiring Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs, Emmanuel O Fadiran, RPh, MS, PhD.



“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Goldberger to the Anavex team,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Mr. Goldberger has an impressive background in leading the regulatory strategies for numerous product developments including subsequent NDA submissions and helping to deliver drug candidates to patients worldwide in addition to expertise in overseeing global regulatory interactions for CNS development projects. We also want to express our gratitude to Dr. Fadiran for his years of outstanding leadership and contributions to Anavex.”

Before joining Anavex Mr. Goldberger has most recently been with Otsuka where he led the Regulatory Affairs efforts to gain approval for multiple CNS products, including ABILIFY MAINTENA®, REXULTI®, new indications for ABILIFY® as well other product and therapeutic area approvals. Prior to Otsuka he held senior level positions in Global Regulatory Affairs for Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Pharmaceutical Research and Development in Global Regulatory Affairs. Throughout his career he has covered the full range of investigational products development and marketed products across multiple therapeutic areas including psychiatry and neurology. Mr. Goldberger has extensive experience in working with the U.S. FDA, EMA, Health Canada, and other global health authorities. In addition, he led CMC Regulatory Affairs, Labeling, Regulatory Operations/Technology and Medical Writing areas. Mr. Goldberger holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rutgers University.

“I am very excited to be working with the Anavex portfolio, which has great potential to significantly impact the treatment of patients with neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative and psychiatry disorders,” said Mr. Goldberger. “I believe that I can help build upon the work done to date and move the products toward regulatory approval for the patients who need them.”

