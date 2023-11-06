CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference, November 8-9th in Miami Beach, FL, the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30th, in New York, NY, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-30th, in Miami, Florida.



UBS Biopharma Conference Date: Wednesday, November 8 Time: 11:30am Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Piper Sandler 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 28 Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events Evercore ISI 6 th Annual HealthCONx Conference Date: Wednesday, November 29 Time: 1:20pm Eastern Time, Fireside Chat Webcast: http://ir.cymabay.com/events

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Theresa Dolge

Evoke Kyne

(609) 915-2156

Theresa.Dolge@evokegroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7579

pkelleher@LifeSciAdvisors.com