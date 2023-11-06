Velatura HIE Corporation Announces Hire of Noelle Parker

Parker is focused in enhancing customer experience, meeting industry demands

Jefferson City, Mo., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura HIE Corporation (Velatura), a not-for-profit organization offering affiliation, collaboration, and integration opportunities to health information exchanges (HIEs) across the country, today announced the appointment of Noelle Parker, MBA, CMPE, PCMH-CCE as Vice President of Client Affairs for its Midwest division.

Parker brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare consulting, quality improvement, operational excellence, and value-based care to her new role.

“I am honored to join Velatura HIE Corporation at such a pivotal time in the evolution of health information exchange and interoperability,” said Parker. “Throughout my career, my focus has been on demonstrating the value of solutions and products that reduce fragmentation across the healthcare ecosystem in order to improve whole-person care. I look forward to working alongside our stakeholders to enhance the customer experience and meet the multifaceted demands of technological change and regulatory requirements as the industry evolves.”

In her previous role as Senior Consultant at Community Asset Builders, LLC, Parker worked with rural health clinics in Missouri on achieving Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition, data analytics, quality improvement strategies, and population health management. Prior to that, she was the Missouri Quality Improvement Network (MOQuIN) Manager at the Missouri Primary Care Association, where she led a team that provided support and technical assistance to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) on a variety of quality improvement initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Noelle to Velatura as Vice President of Client Affairs,” said Marty Woodruff, Chief Commercial Officer at Velatura HIE Corporation. “She has a wealth of experience in interoperability and data governance, but her true skill lies in her solutions-focused approach and expertise in building and managing relationships. She is poised to help Velatura usher in the next generation of health information exchange and will play a critical role in helping our clients thrive in today’s fast-paced, competitive and ever-changing HIE landscape.”

At Velatura, Parker will be responsible for sales and relationship management across the Midwest region, as well as the development and execution of strategic direction and coordination of business development. She will also work to ensure that Velatura’s HIE services meet the highest quality standards and support the company’s mission of advancing the health of the communities it serves.

Parker holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Webster University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Information Systems from Westfield State University. She is also certified as a Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and as a NCQA Patient Centered Medical Home Certified Content Expert (PCMH-CCE).

About Velatura HIE Corporation

Velatura HIE Corporation is a not-for-profit organization offering affiliation, collaboration, and integration opportunities to health information exchanges (HIEs) across the country. VHIE Corp. is backed by more than a decade of experience and deep acumen in all aspects of clinical information interoperability. Additionally, VHIE Corp.’s service offerings draw on the proficiencies and innovation in research and development. For more information on how Velatura HIE can elevate your health information exchange efforts to the next level, visit our website at wwww.velatura.org.

