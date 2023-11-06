Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Takes Bold Strides Towards Shareholder Value with the Cancellation of 1,566,945,290 Common Shares, Achieving a 44% Reduction in Outstanding Shares!

Naples, FL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a trailblazer in the music industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development that will electrify our shareholders and the entire market. Our visionary CEO, Jake P. Noch, has led a triumphant charge in enhancing shareholder value by canceling an astonishing 1,566,945,290 common stock shares. This extraordinary move has resulted in an impressive 44% reduction in the number of outstanding shares of common stock.

Previously, 500,000,000 common shares were canceled, setting the stage for this monumental step. The cumulative cancellation of 1,566,945,290 common shares has now reshaped the landscape of Music Licensing, Inc., reducing the total number of outstanding shares from 3,566,945,290 to a mere 2,000,000,000. The impact on our capital structure is undeniable, and we are exhilarated by the prospects it brings.

But the excitement doesn't stop here! In a forward-looking move, Jake P. Noch is actively pursuing the cancellation of an additional 1,197,364,785 common stock shares. This endeavor is in preparation for the creation of a groundbreaking control block that, while not yet approved or established, holds immense potential to reshape our company's future.

Jake P. Noch, the driving force behind this initiative, shared his enthusiasm, "Our mission is to supercharge shareholder value, and we're doing it in a big way. By eliminating this substantial number of common shares, we're turbocharging our capital structure, maximizing earnings per share, and igniting investor confidence. And the creation of the control block is a vision that promises even more exciting prospects."

Music Licensing, Inc. remains steadfast in our mission to empower artists, drive innovation, and expand in the dynamic music industry. We invite all shareholders and investors to join us on this thrilling journey and keep a close watch on our official communication channels for more exhilarating updates on these game-changing developments. Our future is brighter than ever, and we're just getting started!

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

