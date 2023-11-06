Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,676 in the last 365 days.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday November 9, 2023, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289
International: 1-201-689-8341
Conference Code: 13742404

Phone replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through December 7, 2023, as follows:
Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853
International: 1-201-612-7415
Conference Code: 13742404

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.
Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic, and Postelsia units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients. 

Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer
Investor Relations
303-880-9000
jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more