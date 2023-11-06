Vertex Partners with Shopify to Streamline Global Tax Compliance

Vertex becomes the first Shopify Tax Platform Partner to integrate directly into Shopify and automate global indirect tax calculation for enterprise companies.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today its partnership with Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce.



This partnership will enable enterprise merchants using the Shopify Tax Platform for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sales to automate tax calculation and compliance on a global scale. The SaaS-based solution removes barriers to commerce growth and accelerates the transaction process by eliminating the need to manually update complex rates and rules for over 195 countries, including seller's use tax, goods and services tax and value added tax.

As the first global tax technology partner to join the Shopify Tax Partner Platform, Vertex offers growing businesses a single, unified global solution to streamline the complexities of cross-border indirect tax.

“Our goal is to help organizations transform their business operations to deliver a unified commerce experience,” said Vertex Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Jones. “With the integration of Vertex solutions, enterprise retailers using Shopify can help ensure that tax is applied accurately and consistently regardless of how, when or where their customers transact.”

Vertex’s partnership with Shopify comes as the commerce leader continues to ramp up its product innovation in the enterprise market. Shopify powers 10% of U.S. ecommerce and was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ in Digital Commerce, the go-to resource for decision-makers in enterprise commerce, and placed highest in ability to execute.

“By welcoming Vertex as a Shopify Tax Platform Partner, we are addressing the unique complexities of selling across multiple global tax jurisdictions and in niche categories with a service that is flexible enough to grow with enterprise businesses,” said Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer at Shopify. “Together, Vertex and Shopify are expanding on the value we bring to enterprise retailers, empowering companies to transact, comply and scale with confidence.”

For more information about the Vertex integration to Shopify, visit https://www.vertexinc.com/partners/shopify.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in-store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

COPYRIGHT © 2023 VERTEX, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, MAY CHANGE AT ANY TIME IN THE FUTURE, AND IS NOT LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. THE PRODUCT DIRECTION AND POTENTIAL ROADMAP INFORMATION IS NOT A GUARANTEE, MAY NOT BE INCORPORATED INTO ANY CONTRACT, AND IS NOT A COMMITMENT TO DELIVER ANY MATERIAL, CODE, OR FUNCTIONALITY. THIS INFORMATION SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON IN MAKING PURCHASING, LEGAL, OR TAX DECISIONS. THE DEVELOPMENT, RELEASE, AND TIMING OF ANY FEATURES OR FUNCTIONALITY DESCRIBED FOR VERTEX'S PRODUCTS REMAINS AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF VERTEX, INC. ANY STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS DEFINED IN THE U.S. PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DESCRIBED IN VERTEX'S FILINGS WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM EXPECTATIONS. VERTEX CAUTIONS READERS NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH VERTEX HAS NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE

Vertex contact:

Rachel Litcofsky

Vertex, Inc.

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com

Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com