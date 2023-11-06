Keros Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“Over the last quarter, we made strong progress across our pipeline and executed upon our corporate goals. We continued to advance our two open-label Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating KER-050, one in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) and one in patients with myelofibrosis, and we look forward to sharing additional data from both trials at the 65th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and Exposition later this quarter,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “We also continued to progress our ongoing TROPOS Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-012 in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), and activities related to global clinical trial site activation ramped up and continue to be a primary focus of our team.”

Recent Program Updates

KER-050 (elritercept) for the treatment of ineffective hematopoiesis to address cytopenias In November 2023, Keros announced that five abstracts will be presented at the 65 th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will include clinical data from its two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of KER-050, one in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS and one in patients with myelofibrosis. Following recommendation by the Safety Review Committee, dosing for Part 2 of the KER-050 Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with myelofibrosis was initiated at a starting dose of 3.75 mg/kg, with an opportunity for patients to dose escalate to 5.0 mg/kg, in both combination and monotherapy arms, and the first patient has been dosed.

KER-012 for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders Keros has continued to build momentum for the TROPOS trial, following dosing of the first patient.

KER-065 for the treatment of neuromuscular disease Keros expects to initiate the KER-065 Phase 1 clinical trial in a healthy adult population in the first quarter of 2024. This trial has been designed to enable the evaluation of any treatment-related increases in skeletal muscle, decreases in fat and improvements in bone health, and, as a consequence, the potential of KER-065 for development opportunities ranging from neuromuscular indications to metabolic syndromes, including obesity.

KER-047 for the treatment of functional iron deficiency As part of its ongoing portfolio management activities, Keros has decided to deprioritize the KER-047 program. Accordingly, Keros is in the process of early terminating the open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of KER-047 in MDS and myelofibrosis patients with functional iron deficiency. Keros will continue to evaluate strategic partnerships and/or transactions to progress development of KER-047.





Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Keros reported a net loss of $39.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to a net loss of $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase of $15.9 million for the third quarter was largely due to increased research and development efforts as well as additional investments to support the achievement of Keros' clinical and corporate goals.

Research and development expenses were $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $21.0 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of $13.1 million was primarily due to additional research and development efforts, manufacturing activities and personnel expenses to support the advancement of Keros’ pipeline.

General and administrative expenses were $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of $2.2 million was primarily due to increase in personnel expenses and other external expenses to support Keros' organizational growth.

Keros’ cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 was $287.9 million compared to $279.0 million as of December 31, 2022. Keros expects that the cash and cash equivalents it had on hand at September 30, 2023 will enable Keros to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2025.

