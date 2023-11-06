Kandou will be sharing Its Vision and Market-Leading Solutions Strategy at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

CEO Amin Shokrollahi and CFO Jeff Winzeler are Available for One-on-One Meetings

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Kandou ’s Founder and CEO Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, and CFO Jeff Winzeler.

What: Presenting Kandou’s vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

When: Wednesday, November 15, through Friday, November 17.

Where: Barcelona Marina, Barcelona, Spain.

This three-day event will take place in person only and will feature a wide variety of the world's leading TMT corporates and is designed to provide first-hand insight into corporate strategy, positioning, financial results, and growth objectives. We will be arranging one-on-one and small group meetings during the entire duration of the conference.

About Dr. Amin Shokrollahi

Dr. Shokrollahi stands as one of Switzerland's foremost inspiring entrepreneurs, with a global reputation as a specialist in data transmission. His illustrious career includes a tenure as the Chief Scientist at Digital Fountain, a company acquired by Qualcomm that specializes in data transfer over unreliable networks. A prolific inventor, Dr. Shokrollahi invented the widely standardized Raptor codes, integrated into several major technological standards including 3GPP, DVB, and IPTV, and developed Chord™ signaling, the seminal technology behind Kandou. In recognition of his substantial contributions to the field, he has been honoured with several prestigious IEEE awards and medals.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Asia and Europe. His prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement, and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

