Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market is Expected to Reach $12.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is due to factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous advancements in PCR technologies and growing importance of PCR in biomarker discovery, increasing investments, funds, and grants.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing market penetration in emerging countries offers significant growth opportunities for market players Key Market Driver Rising incidence and prevalence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders is likely to upsurge the market growth

On the basis of product & service, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into reagents and consumables; instruments; and software and services. This segment includes specific reagents (such as master mixes, assay kits, and enzymes) and consumables (such as reaction tubes, needles, and vials) used during dPCR procedures. Generally, dPCR reagents consist of a super mix or a master mix that contains the buffer, DNA polymerase, dNTPs, and dsDNA-binding dyes. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The dPCR and qPCR products are increasingly used by researchers and healthcare professionals due to the ongoing automation and miniaturization of qPCR/dPCR instruments, the commercialization of advanced software, and the availability of customized laboratory reagents. The increasing adoption of MIQE guidelines across the globe is also driving the use of qPCR/dPCR reagents among researchers. Expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR reagents and consumables market.

On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into clinical, research, forensic, environmental, and other applications. The clinical applications segment is estimated the biggest size of qPCR and dPCR applications market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, technological benefits offered by dPCR PCR including high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of target molecule, and growing global burden of cancer & AIDS are key factors that will drive the market for clinical applications during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs and CDMOs, Forensic Laboratories, and Other End Users. In 2022, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the qPCR market and dPCR market. Factors responsible for the growth in the market are increasing market availability of reagents for applications of clinical diagnostic, the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, the growing demand for early and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, the growing number of dPCR product launches for diagnostic applications, and the benefits offered by dPCR in disease diagnosis.

On the basis of region, In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market, followed by Europe. The North American digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market is driven by the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of R&D funding for genomics research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics and forensics, and the early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products in North America as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the ongoing expansion and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian countries, increasing number of research projects in China, India, and Japan in the field of genomics and oncology, rising trend of clinical research being outsourced to Asia-based CROs by leading drug manufacturing companies, and continuous government support for genomics-based research activities in emerging Asia Pacific countries.

Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) are the leading market players. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint experience. For instance, Roche launched the Digital LightCycler System, Roche’s first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system. The Digital LightCycler SystemIt is a next-generation digital PCR system that will help clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient’s cancer, genetic disease, or infection.

This report categorizes the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market into the following segments and subsegments:

dPCR and qPCR Market, By Product & Service

qPCR Products & Services qPCR Reagents and Consumables qPCR Instruments qPCR Software and Services

dPCR Products & Services dPCR Instruments Droplet PCR Chip-based PCR BEAMing Digital PCR dPCR Reagents and Consumables dPCR Software and Services





dPCR and qPCR Market, By Application

qPCR Applications Clinical Applications Infectious Disease Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Transplant Diagnostics Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications Environmental Applications Other Applications

dPCR Applications Clinical Applications Infectious Disease Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Transplant Diagnostics Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications Environmental Applications Other Applications



dPCR and qPCR Market, By End User

qPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies CROs and CDMOs Forensic Laboratories Other End Users

dPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies CROs and CDMOs Forensic Laboratories Other End Users



Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Roche received FDA clearance for the COVID-19 PCR test for use on cobas 6800/8800 systems. The cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test is one of the first COVID-19 PCR tests performed on an automated, high-throughput platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance.

In August 2022, Roche launched the Digital LightCycler System, Roche’s first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system that will help clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient’s cancer, genetic disease, or infection.

In May 2022, QIAGEN (Netherlands) acquired BLIRT S.A. (Poland) which produces kits for the isolation of DNA and RNA, as well as reagents for reverse transcription and real-time PCR.

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System, the first fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to provide highly accurate and consistent results within 90 minutes.

In June 2020, Cepheid Inc. received US FDA EUA for the Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV test.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Key Stakeholders:

dPCR and qPCR product manufacturing companies

Third-party suppliers, direct suppliers, distributors, and channel partners

Venture capitalists and other public-private funding agencies

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and diagnostic centers)

Research & development (R&D) companies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes

CROs & CDMOs

Forensic laboratories

Market research and consulting firms

Government and independent regulatory authorities

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market based on product & service, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market

To analyze opportunities in the global market for major stakeholders and provide a detailed competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations

