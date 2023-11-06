Brian Carney joins Mawer Investment Management Ltd. as Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) is pleased to announce that Brian Carney, CIM, has joined the firm today as a fixed income portfolio manager focusing on global credit strategies.



“We’re excited to have Brian on board,” says Vijay Viswanathan, Director of Research. “He brings a unique perspective and extensive experience which will not only add value to our fixed income strategies and the broader research platform, but also our clients.”

Mr. Carney brings over 30 years of investment industry experience to Mawer. He has held roles with responsibilities spanning portfolio management, corporate research, counterparty risk management, rating agency advisory, syndication, and trading.



About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.





