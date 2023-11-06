Eyenovia to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on Monday, November 13

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ for mydriasis, preparing for regulatory approval of APP13007 for relief of pain and inflammation post ocular surgery, and incorporating its advanced Optejet® device with late-stage product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review the financial and operating results.



Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) and referencing conference ID 13741898.

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids having to wait for an operator, click here.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis.

In addition to commercializing Mydcombi, in August 2023, Eyenovia acquired the U.S. commercial rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension, 0.05%) from Formosa Pharmaceuticals. APP13007, which is currently under review by the FDA, is a potent steroid being developed to reduce pain and inflammation following ocular surgery. The agency has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for APP13007 of March 4, 2024.

Eyenovia is also advancing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb in the U.S. and Canada and Arctic Vision in China and South Korea).

For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

