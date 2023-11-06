Submit Release
November 6, 2023

Poe on broadcaster killing, gun monitoring

The killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon is utterly barbaric and has no place in a civilized society.

We support a thorough and swift investigation to bring the perpetrators before the law.

As an equally important move, the Philippine National Police and other concerned authorities must tighten the noose on holders of illegal guns not only in Metro Manila but in the provinces as well.

We want to know how the police and the military are working to curb the proliferation and use of unlicensed guns.

Possession of loose firearms adds to the brazenness of killers, who in the past incidents have carried out the crime in homes or workplaces -- spaces we thought are our safe havens.

Denying the killers the means to carry out their vile act will help end the impunity for crimes against journalists.

