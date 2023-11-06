Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue increased 54% year-over-year to a quarterly record $125 million

Increased 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to $52 million to $57 million (versus prior guidance of $47 million to $55 million)

Year-over-year RCE and meter growth of 49% and 42% respectively

Newark, NJ, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented:

"Our third quarter results were highlighted by record quarterly revenue and the strong bottom-line performance of our domestic energy supply business. In the year-ago quarter, in light of that period's unprecedented market volatility, we adjusted our commodity management strategy, curtailed customer acquisitions, and exited our European business to maximize profit and cash flow. This year's third-quarter results reflect the underlying strength of our domestic retail business under normalized market conditions and our successful efforts this year to add new retail customers with favorable economics.

"On a consolidated basis, our robust bottom-line results in the third quarter drove a 24% increase in cash flow from operations which further fortified our balance sheet. We closed the quarter with cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities of $143.8 million.

"As a result of our strong performance year to date and overall 2023 outlook, we are increasing our previous consolidated 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $47 to $55 million to $52 to $57 million. This range increase reflects our strong third quarter and continued optimism about the business as we head into winter.

"Genie Renewables continues to expand its solar project development pipeline as we execute on our growth strategy - evaluating additional candidates for our solar project pipeline while advancing the current portfolio through the development cycle. At September 30th, our pipeline comprised 17 projects aggregating 114MW, including two projects under construction totaling 10MW."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

(Versus 3Q22 unless otherwise noted. Excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods unless otherwise noted.)

● Revenue increased 53.8% to $125.0 million from $81.3 million; ● Gross profit decreased 4.8% to $41.1 million and gross margin decreased to 32.9% from 53.1%; ● Income from operations decreased 24.0% to $17.9 million and ● Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 24.3% to $18.5 million; ● Net income from continuing operations attributable to Genie common stockholders decreased to $14.8 million from $22.3 million and diluted income per share EPS from continuing operations decreased to $0.54 from $0.85; ● Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders decreased to $14.5 million from $18.3 million and diluted EPS decreased to $0.53 from $0.70; ● Net income and EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders included a loss from discontinued operations of $0.3 million, or $0.01, compared to a loss of $3.9 million or $0.15; ● Cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities increased to $143.8 million at September 30, 2023, from $115.1 million at June 30, 2023; ● Genie Energy will pay a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on or about November 21, 2023, with a record date of November 13, 2023;

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Select Financial Metrics*

Three Months Ended September 30, (in $M except for EPS)** 3Q23 3Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 125.0 $ 81.3 53.8 % Genie Retail Energy $ 120.3 $ 79.9 50.5 % Genie Renewables $ 4.7 $ 1.4 246.2 % Gross Margin 32.9 % 53.1 % (2,020 ) bps Genie Retail Energy 33.9 % 54.1 % (2,020 ) bps Genie Renewables 5.3 % (6.3 ) % 1,160 bps Income from Operations $ 17.9 $ 23.5 (24.0 ) % Operating Margin 14.3 % 29.0 % (1,470 ) bps Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 14.5 $ 17.4 (16.8 ) % Net Loss Attributable to Discontinued Operations $ (0.3 ) $ (1.5 ) (79.1 ) % Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $ 14.5 $ 18.3 (21.0 ) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.53 $ 0.70 (24.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 18.5 $ 24.5 (24.3 ) % Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities $ 28.0 $ 22.5 24.4 %





* GREI operations were classified as a discontinued operation in 2022 and its results are excluded from current and historical results ** Numbers may not add due to rounding



Segment Highlights



Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE revenue increased 50.5% to $120.3 million from $79.9 million driven by strong customer acquisitions during the first half of 2023. Income from operations decreased 19.7% to $22.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.5% to $22.3 million, reflecting GRE's elevated gross margins in the year-ago quarter.

Meters and RCEs served increased year-over-year by 114,000 and 124,000 to 385,000 and 375,000, respectively, as of September 30, 2023. Average monthly churn decreased to 4.4% in 3Q23 from 4.7% in 3Q22 and increased from 4.3% in 2Q23.

Genie Retail Energy (GRE) Select Performance Metrics

RCEs and Meters in 1000s* 3Q23 3Q22 Change Total RCEs 375 251 49 % Electricity 298 174 71.3 % Natural Gas 77 77 (0.1 ) % Total Meters 385 271 42.2 % Electricity 304 193 57.2 % Natural Gas 81 77 4.9 % Gross Adds 60 33 81.3 % Churn 4.4 % 4.7 % (30 ) bps





* Numbers may not add due to rounding

Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW increased third quarter revenue year-over-year, driven by growth at Genie Solar, Diversegy, and CityCom Solar. A reduction in the value of solar panels held in inventory at Genie Solar due to delayed in-project timelines impacted GREW's results.

Genie Solar continued to advance its project development pipeline during the third quarter. At September 30, Genie Solar's pipeline comprised 17 potential projects totaling 114MW in development.

Pipeline Total Site Control Permitting Construction MW 114 97 6 10 Project Count 17 14 1 2

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Genie Energy reported cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities of $143.8 million, an increase from $115.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Total assets as of September 30, 2023 were $315.7 million. Liabilities totaled $108.3 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $164.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $2.5 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.0 million compared to $22.5 million a year ago.

Trended Financial Information:*

(in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)** 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 2021 2022 TTM Total Revenue $ 85.9 $ 66.9 $ 81.3 $ 81.4 $ 105.3 $ 93.5 $ 125.0 $ 323.3 $ 315.5 $ 405.2 Genie Retail Energy $ 83.9 $ 63.2 $ 79.9 $ 77.0 $ 101.4 $ 89.7 $ 120.3 $ 311.8 $ 304.0 $ 388.5 Electricity $ 59.4 $ 53.1 $ 73.8 $ 55.6 $ 74.5 $ 80.2 $ 114.0 $ 273.0 $ 241.8 $ 324.3 Natural Gas $ 24.5 $ 10.1 $ 6.2 $ 21.4 $ 26.9 $ 9.0 $ 5.0 $ 38.8 $ 62.1 $ 62.3 Others $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.3 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 1.9 Genie Renewables $ 2.0 $ 3.8 $ 1.4 $ 4.4 $ 3.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.7 $ 7.5 $ 11.6 $ 16.7 Gross Margin 54.8 % 44.5 % 53.1 % 42.7 % 31.6 % 40.9 % 32.9 % 28.3 % 49.1 % 36.4 % Genie Retail Energy 55.5 % 45.9 % 54.1 % 44.4 % 32.1 % 41.8 % 33.9 % 29.1 % 50.3 % 37.3 % Genie Renewables 25.7 % 21.6 % -6.3 % 12.4 % 19.3 % 19.6 % 5.3 % 37.1 % 15.6 % 95.6 % Income from Operations $ 27.0 $ 11.8 $ 23.5 $ 15.5 $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ 24.1 $ 77.7 $ 59.7 Operating Margin 31.4 % 17.6 % 29.0 % 19.0 % 10.7 % 16.1 % 14.3 % 7.5 % 24.6 % 14.7 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Discontinued Operations $ (1.9 ) $ 29.3 $ (1.5 ) $ 4.5 $ 3.1 $ 3.2 $ (0.3 ) $ 11.7 $ 30.4 $ 10.4 Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $ 17.5 $ 33.9 $ 18.3 $ 16.2 $ 14.3 $ 15.0 $ 14.5 $ 27.5 $ 27.5 $ 59.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.67 $ 1.30 $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ 1.05 $ 3.26 $ 2.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.0 $ 12.2 $ 24.5 $ 18.5 $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.5 $ 27.8 $ 83.2 $ 65.2 Genie Retail Energy Performance Metrics RCEs 260 263 251 262 352 380 375 260 262 375 Electricity 182 185 174 181 276 304 298 189 181 298 Natural Gas 78 77 77 81 77 76 77 71 81 77 Meters 286 280 271 275 349 381 385 285 276 385 Electricity 209 203 193 196 271 302 304 210 197 304 Natural Gas 77 77 77 79 78 80 81 75 79 81 Gross Adds 44 34 33 47 129 75 60 177 159 311 Churn*** 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.7 % 5.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.5 % 4.8 % 4.6 %





* GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results ** Numbers may not add due to rounding *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information



At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 383695.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 49300. The replay will remain available through Monday, November 20, 2023. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Brian Siegel IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,829 $ 98,571 Restricted cash—short-term 3,574 6,007 Marketable equity securities 411 490 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,365 and $4,826 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 60,682 55,134 Inventory 15,306 15,714 Prepaid expenses 11,891 6,822 Other current assets 4,625 6,207 Current assets of discontinued operations 33,923 38,688 Total current assets 270,241 227,633 Property and equipment, net 6,112 891 Goodwill 9,998 9,998 Other intangibles, net 2,834 3,133 Deferred income tax assets, net 5,799 5,799 Other assets 13,150 13,856 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 7,553 16,305 Total assets $ 315,687 $ 277,615 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 24,857 25,313 Accrued expenses 45,444 35,659 Income taxes payable 16,010 22,576 Due to IDT Corporation, net 120 165 Other current liabilities 8,624 4,549 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 10,736 10,936 Total current liabilities 105,791 99,198 Other liabilities 1,859 4,087 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 668 686 Total liabilities 108,318 103,971 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000: Series 2012-A, Preferred Stock (liquidation preference, $8.50 per share), designated shares - 8,750; 0 and 983 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — 8,359 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 28,764 and 27,126 shares issued and 25,820 and 24,421 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 288 271 Additional paid-in capital 154,948 146,546 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,944 and 2,705 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (22,469 ) (19,010 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,413 1,926 Retained earnings 86,759 49,010 Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity 220,955 187,118 Noncontrolling interests (13,586 ) (13,474 ) Total equity 207,369 173,644 Total liabilities and equity $ 315,687 $ 277,615



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity $ 114,002 $ 73,764 $ 268,688 $ 186,207 Natural gas 4,990 6,153 40,890 40,754 Other 6,057 1,368 14,209 7,189 Total revenues 125,049 81,285 323,787 234,150 Cost of revenues 83,967 38,142 211,211 114,082 Gross profit 41,082 43,143 112,576 120,068 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 23,196 19,605 68,380 57,796 Income from operations 17,886 23,538 44,196 62,272 Interest income 1,331 194 3,313 259 Interest expense (27 ) (33 ) (75 ) (135 ) Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities and investments 334 57 385 (742 ) Other (loss) income, net (4 ) 156 3,137 (712 ) Income before income taxes 19,520 23,912 50,956 60,942 Provision for income taxes (5,018 ) (6,482 ) (12,951 ) (16,791 ) Net income from continuing operations 14,502 17,430 38,005 44,151 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (304 ) (1,459 ) 5,923 25,929 Net income 14,198 15,971 43,928 70,080 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net (261 ) (2,797 ) (118 ) (1,056 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. 14,459 18,768 44,046 71,136 Dividends on preferred stock — (454 ) (333 ) (1,448 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,459 $ 18,314 $ 43,713 $ 69,688 Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ 14,763 $ 22,259 $ 37,789 $ 48,368 Discontinued operations (304 ) (3,945 ) 5,924 21,320 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,459 $ 18,314 $ 43,713 $ 69,688 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.55 $ 0.88 $ 1.48 $ 1.89 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.15 ) 0.23 0.83 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 1.71 $ 2.72 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.54 $ 0.85 $ 1.45 $ 1.84 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.15 ) 0.23 0.81 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.53 $ 0.70 $ 1.68 $ 2.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 26,615 25,233 25,541 25,623 Diluted 27,362 26,205 26,056 26,261 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.225 $ 0.225 Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 649 $ 713 $ 2,254 $ 2,232



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 43,928 $ 70,080 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 5,923 25,929 Net income from continuing operations 38,005 44,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 286 288 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,722 2,116 Inventory valuation allowance 829 — Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities and investment and others (386 ) 833 Stock-based compensation 2,254 2,232 Change in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (7,271 ) (4,331 ) Inventory (6,114 ) (797 ) Prepaid expenses (3,753 ) (3,641 ) Other current assets and other assets 2,637 (6,084 ) Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,963 2,570 Due to IDT Corporation, net (45 ) (398 ) Income taxes payable (6,566 ) 8,009 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 32,561 44,948 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 19,461 8,150 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,022 53,098 Investing activities Capital expenditures (878 ) (1,058 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments 10,023 — Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investments (9,913 ) (1,300 ) Investment in notes receivables with related party — (1,505 ) Repayment of notes receivable 19 19 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (749 ) (3,844 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations 2,578 (43,941 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,829 (47,785 ) Financing activities Dividends paid (6,818 ) (6,894 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees (2,338 ) (409 ) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 5,000 — Repurchase of Class B common stock — (4,414 ) Redemption of preferred stock (8,359 ) (3,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,515 ) (14,717 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 61 (15 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 41,397 (9,419 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period 106,080 102,149 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period 147,477 92,730 Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period 4,074 5,470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $ 143,403 $ 87,260

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Third Quarter 2023



In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie’s measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie’s or GRE’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie’s competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 2021 2022 TTM Income (loss) from Operations $ 27.0 $ 11.8 $ 23.5 $ 15.5 $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ 24.1 $ 77.7 $ 59.7 Add back Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 Non-Cash Compensation $ 0.8 $ 0.7 $ 0.7 $ 0.7 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ 2.8 $ 2.9 $ 2.9 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 2.1 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 2.1 $ 2.1 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $ 0.1 $ (0.4 ) $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ (0.1 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.4 $ (0.0 ) $ 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.0 $ 12.2 $ 24.5 $ 18.5 $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.6 $ 27.8 $ 83.1 $ 65.3





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 3Q23 3Q22 TTM 2022 2021 Income (loss) from Operations $ 22.0 $ 27.4 $ 77.4 $ 92.6 $ 34.7 Add back Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.4 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 Stock-based Compensation $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.3 $ 27.7 $ 78.8 $ 93.9 $ 36.0

# # #