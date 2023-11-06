Former Great Western Petroleum CEO and Energy Industry Veteran, Richard N. Frommer, Joins Prairie Operating Co. Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (OTCQB: CRKRD; the “Company” or “Prairie”) is pleased to announce that Richard N. Frommer, former Great Western Petroleum Chief Executive Officer and energy industry veteran, has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Frommer brings over four (4) decades of oil and gas industry experience to Prairie’s Advisory Board, having led and collaborated with board of directors and management teams across various regions, spanning from Canada to the Gulf Coast. Throughout his career, Mr. Frommer has demonstrated a successful track record of building and monetizing multiple billion-dollar oil and gas companies. In addition, as the Chairman of the Trade Association for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, Mr. Frommer was instrumental in shaping the regulatory framework for oil and gas producers in the State of Colorado, with a focus on producing the “cleanest molecule”.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Frommer has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a proven track record in driving transformative outcomes for oil and gas organizations.” stated Ed Kovalik, Chairman and CEO. “His understanding of our industry, and building operations in Colorado, has positioned him as a valuable asset to Prairie”.

Mr. Frommer added, "I am excited to be joining Prairie's Advisory Board. The Company has already hit several key milestones and is very well positioned to become a leader in the energy industry. I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance its industry presence and ensure ongoing success.”

The addition of Mr. Frommer to the Advisory Board underscores the Company's commitment to excellence and ability to strengthen its position amongst its peers.

About Richard N. Frommer

Mr. Frommer currently serves as a Board Member of Pioneer Energy, a designer and original equipment manufacturer of novel technologies that decarbonize the oil and gas industry. Prior to that, Mr. Frommer served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Great Western Petroleum from February 2013 to October 2021. During his tenure as President and CEO, Mr. Frommer developed a horizontal drilling program, significantly grew the acreage position, increased EBITDA from $12MM to over $500MM and grew production from 1,000 BOEPD to over 60,000 BOEPD before merging the Company with PDC Energy in a transaction valuing the Company at $1.5BN. Mr. Frommer has over 40 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. From May 2002 to November 2012, Mr. Frommer was Senior Vice President in the Rocky Mountain division at Samson Resources Company until its sale to KKR & Co., L.P. Prior to Mr. Frommer’s time at Samson Resources Company, Mr. Frommer spent four years at HS Resources Inc. as New Ventures Manager where he was responsible for entrance into new areas and plays in Colorado, Wyoming, and Louisiana. He attended advanced oil and gas management courses at Southern Methodist University and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Earth Sciences from New York State University College at Oneonta. He is a Wyoming Certified Professional Geologist.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. (f/k/a Creek Road Miners, Inc.) is a publicly-traded company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids with operations focused on unconventional oil and natural gas reservoirs located in Colorado focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is also a crypto company focused on cryptocurrency mining. The Company is dedicated to developing affordable, reliable energy to meet the world’s growing demand while continuing to protect the environment. To learn more, visit www.prairieopco.com

