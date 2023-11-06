Orezone Provides Notice of Q3-2023 Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone”) will announce its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).



Webcast

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 am Pacific time (11:00 am Eastern time)

Please register for the webcast here: Orezone Q3-2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 8403800

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian mining company operating the open pit Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso.

Orezone is focusing on mining and processing the Phase I near surface free-dig oxides at a planned throughput of 5.9 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). The Company recently released the results of its Phase II Expansion Study which envision an independent 4.4Mtpa hard rock plant operating alongside the existing oxide plant to deliver a significant increase in annual gold production at a low incremental capital cost. Construction of the new 4.4Mtpa hard rock plant will enable Bomboré to produce an average of 209,000oz/year at a mine-level AISC of $1,121/oz for over 8 years. First gold from the Phase II expansion is scheduled for Q3-2025. Significant exploration potential exists to expand Bomboré’s mineral reserves through future resource conversion and new discoveries from drilling of promising high-priority targets.

Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the Phase II Expansion Study will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of Orezone’s news release dated October 11, 2023.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur. Please see the Company’s news release dated October 11, 2023 for a complete description of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.