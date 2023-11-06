Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,653 in the last 365 days.

Autolus Therapeutics announces participation in upcoming conferences

LONDON, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces its participation in three upcoming conferences in November.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium
Panel: Considerations for an Oncology Company’s Autoimmune Side Hustle
Date and time: 9 November 2023, 11:40am ET / 16:40pm GMT
Location: New York, USA
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference  
Fireside Chat
Date and time: 16 November 2023, 4:00am ET / 9:00am GMT
Location: London, UK
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
Date and time: 28 November 2023, 11:30am ET/ 16:30pm GMT
Location: New York, USA
Presenter: Dr Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Find out more information about upcoming events and any webcast and replay details at: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/events/

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
susan@sanoonan.com

Lauren Williams
Investase
+44 23 9438 7760
lauren@investase.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Autolus Therapeutics announces participation in upcoming conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more