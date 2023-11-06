Striim, Inc. Celebrated as a Great Place to Work in 2023!

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc., a leader in real-time data for Generative AI, is proud to announce its recognition as a standout place to work. As of October 2023, 85% of Striim's employees have vouched for the company, highlighting its exceptional workplace culture.



Striim empowers teams to swiftly deliver data products that drive business value while optimizing costs. Through a unified platform, it offers a single pane of glass for change data capture, streaming SQL, AI, and ML, streamlining processes, and accelerating the transformation of raw data into actionable insights.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Striim currently boasts 100 U.S.-based employees, primarily in the Information Technology sector.

However, what truly sets Striim apart is its commendable company culture. According to the Great Place To Work® 2023 Global Employee Engagement Study:

97% of employees feel warmly welcomed when they join the company.

96% appreciate the flexibility to take time off when needed.

95% of those who transition between jobs or work units within Striim feel comfortably integrated.

94% commend management's hiring approach, emphasizing cultural fit.

94% feel empowered with a lot of responsibility.



Compared to a typical U.S.-based company, where only 57% of employees express satisfaction, Striim stands tall with its 85% employee approval.

When asked to describe their experience at Striim, employees commonly referenced words such as 'culture', 'team', 'collaboration', 'innovation', 'balance', 'freedom', 'opportunities', and 'technology'. This paints a picture of a company that champions technological advancement and nurtures its workforce, fostering an environment where innovation and collaboration are paramount.

Striim is more than just a company—it's a community where every member is respected, offered the freedom to innovate, and provided with many opportunities for growth and development.

For more details about Striim's services or to join our dynamic team, please visit the Striim Careers page .

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring

(650) 241-0680 ext. 354

press@striim.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50a2b252-ac82-4043-903b-99d0e6a53d99