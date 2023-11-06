Submit Release
The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the session of the working group of the Universal Periodic Review

06/11/2023

On November 6, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.Hajiyev took part in the fourth review of Turkmenistan within the framework of the 44th session of the Working Group of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) taking place from November 6 to 17 of this year in Geneva.

During the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan made a report on the main directions of the policy of our country with regard the realization of the commitments undertaken in the field of human rights, as well as informed about the progressive changes that allowed significant progress in addressing a number of issues identified during the previous – third cycle review in 2018.

Representatives of more than 80 countries present at the meeting noted the measures implemented by Turkmenistan in the period from 2018 to 2023 to ensure and strengthen human rights, in particular, the expansion of interaction with international bodies and mechanisms for human rights, positive dynamics in improving national institutions, consistent reform of national legislation in accordance with international standards, ratified international documents in the field of labor, employment, education, economics, and ecology. At the same time, a number of recommendations were presented to Turkmenistan for further improvement in this area.

The results of the review will be made public during the next session of the Human Rights Council in the first quarter of 2024.

